The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s new College of Education and Human Sciences building, Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall, has officially been open for nearly a month and students and staff have begun to use its resources.
The 126,590 square-foot, four-story building replaced Mabel Lee Hall, or MBL, which was demolished in 2020.
“It was too costly to renovate MBL to meet college and campus needs,” said Sherri Jones, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences.
With the new building now having been open for several weeks, students and faculty have had some time to adapt to the new resources that the college provides.
“It’s really nice — everything’s modern; everything looks really clean,” said Christopher Izaguirre, a junior management major.
According to Jones, the new building features more visible learning through large gathering spaces, outdoor learning spaces, more indoor rooms and a 380 seat auditorium compared to the previous building the college was housed in.
Finishing touches are still being made on the building, so further construction has not been considered, according to Jones.
“I think it's a huge improvement — the classrooms are really nice, [and] it’s a huge upgrade,” Izaguirre said. “The thing I like most are the breakout rooms, so I’m always here instead of the [College of Business].”
The building also serves as a direct link to Teachers College Hall and Henzlik Hall, helping students access other spaces such as the Student Services Center, CEHS Global and the Pixel Lab, according to Haley Apel, CEHS Director of Strategic Communication.
“While being in a fresh new space is always exciting, what CEHS is focused on is what occurs inside of the building,” Apel said. “The work that will be done in Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall will add to the university’s 150+ year history of programming in education and human sciences.”
There are no classes being held in the building this semester, which makes it harder to determine the building's success. The college plans to have students in classrooms by next semester, according to Jones.
“With the ribbon cutting just a few weeks ago, I don’t think we’ve seen the true impact this space will have on the college just yet,” Apel said. “It’s been wonderful to see CEHS students start to explore the space, use the many breakout rooms for meetings and just be inspired by the new surroundings.”
However, this hasn’t stopped students from using the building to study, relax or get some work done.
“It's really quiet compared to the other buildings,” said Jesus Ramirez, a freshman pre-health major. “There’s a lot more space, and it’s not as crowded.”
CEHS is home to over 1,000 students at various stages of their education and training and is designed to create collaboration among students, faculty and staff, according to Apel.
“Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall will inspire the next generation to enhance the lives of individuals, families, schools and communities and strengthen the relationships among them,” Apel said.