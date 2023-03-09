Two miles south of the Nebraska Union, a 10-year-old brought a loaded handgun to Prescott Elementary School on Feb. 24, showed it to a classmate and made “concerning comments about violence” towards them.
The classmate reported the incident to their teacher, who then reported the incident to school administrators, according to Lincoln Public Schools. Administrators secured the fifth grader’s gun, and the Lincoln Police Department was called. The situation was resolved without the use of LPS’s school safety protocols.
Kaitlin Kadavy, a junior broadcasting major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, lives on the same street as the school with three roommates. Anna Synya, a junior criminology major at UNL, has a sister who goes to an elementary school in the same school district.
“I had actually arrived after police started to leave the scene, so as the cop cars were going away,” Kadavy said.
Kadavy said she read about the incident on Instagram as she was on her way to a geology lecture and immediately texted her roommates to let them know what happened; all of them were at work at the time.
“So my immediate thought was ‘God, what if I were to have a kid go there,’ or what if I was like some student teacher that was there. I don’t know,” Kadavy said. “This little area that I live in, I see children playing in the streets all the time, all of our neighbors are super friendly. So I just was kind of nervous that something would have happened to any of them.”
Synya also learned of the incident through Instagram after it happened.
“I was scared,” Synya said of the incident. “It was pretty wild to think that a kid could have brought a gun to school – I mean especially in Lincoln. I mean, there’s a consistent fear about school shootings in any grade school especially, but in elementary schools you have a particularly vulnerable population.”
“We haven’t had an incident like this in an elementary school. I think any sort of shooting is just hard to imagine before it’s happened in a community,” Synya added.
On March 3, the LPD investigation into the Prescott incident ended without charges for the parents of the 10-year-old. LPD Captain Todd Kocian said the fifth-grader’s parents had measures in place to secure the gun, but the student circumvented them.
“I think that there's something more that needs to be said there about actual gun safety,” Kadavy said.
In the past month, schools across Nebraska and elsewhere have experienced threats of violence: whether it be the Prescott incident, “swatting,” or an act of violence in the case of the Michigan State University shooting.
Both Kadavy and Synya recall threats made when they were in grade school.
While she was attending Lincoln Southwest High School, Synya recalled someone calling in a fake bomb threat. While attending Pius X High School, Kadavy said someone threatened to bring a gun to school as a prank.
More Americans died of gun-related injuries – including gun murders and gun suicides –- in 2020 than any other year on record; however, the rate of gun deaths, which accounts for population increases, was lower than previous years.
“You just hear about it more often, yeah, I think that it seems like it is increasing – like, numbers wise – but overall it just feels like it's increasing. For sure. Like I think more people are scared about it happening,” Synya said.
Concerns about school safety have been elevated nationwide. In September 2022, 44 percent of K-12 parents reported being concerned for their children’s physical safety – the highest percent since 2001. In the same study, one in five children expressed concern for their own safety, the most in four years.
Synya said she was not particularly worried about the possibility of violence at UNL.
“I think that there is definitely a part of me that recognizes that that could be a possibility, but UNL feels safe,” Synya said.
“When it comes to the fact that a lot of our academic buildings are separated, [it] makes me feel safer,” Synya added.
Meanwhile, Kadavy said she worries about violence at UNL “almost on a daily basis.”
“I feel like no one can feel completely safe when we’re currently in a political climate where the threat of gun violence, and just violence in general in schools is almost a daily occurrence – or at least a daily topic, or a daily debate that is brought up,” she said.
UNL’s mass notification system, UNL Alert, would alert the university community to an emergency. The last alert issued by the system was on Feb. 16, when weather conditions resulted in school closure.