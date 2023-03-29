Just over two weeks after President Joe Biden’s administration approved a project in Alaska that has the potential to harm the environment, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students voice their thoughts against the Willow Project.
The Willow Project – which was approved on March 13 – is a massive and decades-long oil drilling venture on Alaska’s North Slope in the National Petroleum Reserve. The project is part of ConocoPhillips, Alaska’s largest oil producer, which is run by the government.
“I am not sure about all the ramifications of the Willow Project, but what I do know is that oil drilling is not worth the harm to the environment,” said Logan Berggren, a junior advertising and public relations and graphic design major. “From what I have heard, this could be the final step that sends our planet into extinction.”
The project is supposed to help the economy, however, it is likely to hurt the environment because it will generate enough oil to release about 9.2 million metric tons of planet-warming carbon pollution a year.
“It’s a complex issue. Economically it would be a good source of revenue for the country, but ecologically it’s a horrific disaster,” said Soledad Stevanov, a freshman fisheries and wildlife major. “Personally, I’m against it.”
The Willow Project was originally proposed by the Trump administration in 2020. However, ConocoPhillips was initially approved to construct five drill pads and Biden reduced it to three.
Biden’s approval of the Willow Project also breaks the campaign promise he made during his 2020 presidential campaign. Biden said he would end any new oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters.
“Personally I view the Willow Project as a tricky situation politically due to the fact that it was previously approved by the Trump administration as well as Conoco having land in the area,” said Ana Wombacher, a freshman advertising and public relations major. “I think the Biden administration could have fought harder to reduce the project further than they did. The project is a massive environmental injustice.”
Drilling for oil can cause disruption of migratory pathways, degradation of important animal habitats and oil spills.
“Without a doubt, the Willow Project is going to destroy the habitats and land it is going to be constructed through,” Wombacher said. “It also is another example of the United States government imposing on indigenous lands. Considering how long the timeline for the project is and how costly it is, the time and efforts could be used to pursue more renewable energy sources. I am not an expert in environmental issues, but they are something I am passionate about personally.”
A petition has been made against the Willow Project that has almost five million signatures with a goal of six million signatures, which would make it one of the top signed petitions on Change.org.
“I know that signing a petition isn’t going to stop all and change all, but putting your name on a list shows numbers,” Berggren said. “Large enough numbers can show people higher up that we are listening and we do care. Even if you don’t sign the petition, sharing this information with others is also impactful.”
There also has been a protest against the project that happened during Biden’s planned talk at the White House Conservation in Action Summit.
“This project won’t just affect people in the USA; this project is a global threat,” Berggren said. “We are already seeing the major impacts of climate change. People are being displaced and losing everything they own due to increased disasters. We need to start making a major change, and that starts by attacking those who are making these decisions.”