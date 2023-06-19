The University of Nebraska Board of Regents prepares to face financial challenges in an upcoming meeting, where student tuition may be increased, according to a June 15 news release.
In next week’s meeting, Board of Regents President Ted Carter will present his plan to proactively approach the $27 million budget deficit, according to the press release. Carter’s plan should address both short- and long-term solutions that allow Nebraska to continue to compete alongside fellow Big Ten schools and nationally.
Though the Regents meeting to consider Carter’s plan is scheduled for June 22, Vice President for Business and Finance Crisis Chris Kabourek announced the expected increase in tuition at a previous meeting in May.
A preview of Carter’s plan includes an estimated average 3.5 percent increase in student tuition, according to the press release. Nebraska undergraduate students enrolled full-time at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will likely see an additional $270 increase per credit hour.
Carter also hopes to increase salaries for non-unionized faculty and staff by 3 percent. These salary increases will be awarded on merit.
Under Carter’s plan, the Nebraska Career Scholarships program will likely receive an additional $2 million in funding. The program provides scholarships to students in fields that contribute to workforce development such as IT and healthcare.
An expected additional $30 million will be added to the budget deficit after the 2023-2024 fiscal year, leaving the NU System in an estimated nearly $58 million shortfall, according to the press release. NU points out pressures from inflation and enrollment numbers that did not meet expectations as two main causes for the deficit.
Alongside Carter’s plan that addresses the financial concerns for the NU System, the Regents meeting will preview the proposed budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, totaling over $1 billion.
“This is a period of significant and rapid change in higher education, and the University of Nebraska is not immune to the challenges facing our peers across the country,” Carter said in the press release. “Our task is to separate ourselves in terms of how we respond.”