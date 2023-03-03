A group of students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has launched a campaign in partnership with the News Literacy Project to promote news literacy, specifically for young adults from rural areas.
The campaign, called “Get the SCOOP,” is a five-step method created by the UNL Bateman competition team to identify misinformation based on the News Literacy Project’s approach. The team is competing in the 2023 Bateman Case Study Competition.
Last year’s UNL Bateman team took first place in the national competition for the first time in UNL history, the third time in the last six years the UNL team had a top three finish.
SCOOP means start assessing, consider the purpose or message, obtain other sources, own your opinion and then prepare to share.
Last week, the team hosted an ice cream night at the UNL Dairy Store where they gave out free ice cream and explained the five-step process. “Get the SCOOP” member and senior advertising and public relations major Nicholas Murphy said they had about 40 students come.
“We wanted to do something unique that set us apart,” said Sarah Rosenberg, a “Get the SCOOP” member and junior advertising and public relations major. “We launched ‘SCOOP’ as something related to journalism and news literacy, but we thought we could add a different theme in there, which was ice cream.”
“Get the SCOOP” conducted a survey that found that more than half of the rural young adults living in Nebraska get their news from social media or word-of-mouth, according to a press release.
“We want people to understand that not everything they're being told is factual and just get them to question things,” Murphy said. “Misinformation is a harm to everyone.”
In addition to the ice cream event, the team has hosted booths at both of the Nebraska Unions. The team hopes to convince at least 200 young adults to use the SCOOP method.
“I think everyone kind of knows that this is a problem and that misinformation is in the media,” Rosenberg said. “I’ve learned so much more about the prevalence of it and the importance that we do something to stop it.”