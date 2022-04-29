Rosemary Onyango has a piece of advice for the next generation of students of color: Occupy your space completely.
“Just be who you are, and the right people will love you,” she said. “Don't be scared to have your voice heard or have opinions that are different from your counterparts because that is what makes you, you.”
Onyango, a senior global studies and political science double major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is known on campus as a student leader who embraces her own culture as a Kenyan and raises awareness of mental health issues among immigrant communities. She will continue to incite meaningful changes in the world after she graduates in May by becoming a human rights lawyer.
She said she was inspired to study human rights law after experiencing the Kenya post-election humanitarian crisis in 2007.
“These past few years, there have been a lot of dismissals of human rights, and a lot of them are not being challenged,” she said. “As a human rights lawyer, you're able to bring these cases to the International Criminal Court or the International Court of Justice and figure out how to fix these issues that are happening.”
Onyango moved to the United States from Kenya in 2013 as a green card holder, and she did not always feel like she fit in with the community here. She said her freshman year was a difficult time because she would often find herself being the only Black woman in her classes. However, joining the African Student Association in 2018 changed her college experience for the better.
“For me, ASA was the first safe haven [I found] because those individuals look like me, speak the same language as me and also are going through the same issues as I am,” she said. “We talked about what it means to truly be a Black individual in a very dominantly white environment and how we can find our own places in there.”
The seniors recognized her commitment to the association and encouraged her to join the executive board. She went on to become the vice president her junior year and the president in August 2021.
Her goal for ASA is simple: preserving the idea and feeling of home.
“I also wanted to push for more education for people to know what it is like to be from Africa and what Africa holds,” she said. “While we are the African Student Association, most of our members are born here. They do not have that connection to Africa in the way they wished they did, and so, ASA is a place where we can talk about, for example, different music, food and art that are part of Africa.”
She added that, as the president of the ASA, she had put emphasis on the importance of mental health, which is often stigmatized in immigrant societies. Being able to talk about these issues with her peers in the ASA was one of the reasons Onyango decided to remain a member in the organization for the past four years.
“I want to create an environment where, if you're having a bad day, you can let me know you're having a bad day,” she said. “By having regular conversations and asking questions that nobody ever asks, we can make it very easy for people to open up.”
Her experience of having to navigate freshman year on her own motivated Onyango to become a peer mentor at the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services. She did not want incoming freshmen to go through the same thing she did.
“I like [my job] a lot because I've met really amazing freshmen who have big ambitions and big dreams,” she said. “My job is mainly to just make sure that they keep those big dreams and ambitions.”
Onyango took up painting as a way to express herself, but as her confidence grew, it became a way for her to do good. Promoted through ASA, she uses all the profits she gains from selling art through her shop, Auma Art, to buy period products for girls in Kenya.
“I don't have a lot of money, but I have talent,” she said. “I don't think I was given the talent of art so I could profit off of it. It’s a way to spread joy and happiness to everybody else around me.”
Katie Kodad, now a human resource employee at the Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said she worked extensively with Onyango during her time at UNL as the advisor for ASA and supervisor for OASIS peer mentors. “Resilient” is a word she would use to describe Onyango.
“Rose has a sparkle that I never would want dulled,” Kodad said. “She's set a really positive example of somebody who has faced adversity but still remained resilient through the process, whether that's academically or personally.”
She added that she appreciated the student leader’s ability to create a safe space in ASA for individuals to connect to their African roots and to balance taking charge as a president with maintaining a positive and welcoming personality.
“As a leader, sometimes that means having those difficult conversations, delegating those tasks, following up on deadlines, and it's not always fun,” Kodad said. “But the way she's shown resilience through her personal experience and still being able to serve as a strong leader to various communities on campus has been great.”