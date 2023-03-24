A handful of engineering and business students gathered at Othmer Hall Wednesday night to pitch engineering solutions to a panel of judges in hopes of earning a $3,000 prize to further develop their product.
Represented by Maci Wilson, an undergraduate computer science major at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management, local startup Beacon won the award of $3,000 to continue building its solution. The group is using American-made drones to perform safety inspections on bridges.
“This competition brings together some of the brightest minds from across the college, and we're honored that they're here today to share their work with us,” said co-organizer and assistant professor in mechanical and materials engineering Eric Markvicka. “I would like to extend my appreciation for all the participants who have taken time to prepare for this competition.”
Students were given seven minutes to pitch an engineering solution to a problem, backed by a powerpoint that contained a business plan, possible product model and consumer market and three minutes to answer questions from judges.
“Every year it just gets stronger and more well-rounded,” said judge and Hudl co-founder and Chief Product Officer John Wirtz. “It takes guts to get up there and pitch.”
Markvicka also encourages engineering students to become more involved with storytelling. He says that this kind of skill is helpful when it comes to expanding engineering knowledge to the business world or marketing to consumers in any way.
“As engineers, we need to be able to tell stories for people to really understand the impact of our work in entrepreneurship. It teaches you how to tell stories and is just not necessarily very traditional,” Markvicka said.
This is just the kind of interdisciplinary work that co-organizer Joy Eakin sees often as the entrepreneurship program manager at NUtech Ventures.
“As we've spread the word this year, we've been trying to really encourage people to form those interdisciplinary teams,” Eakin said. “Having people from all the different fields of engineering coming together to work on a solution is cool to see … It's great to see them using this as an opportunity to showcase that.”
Prior to the pitch competition, participants were trained on the pitch deck format by co-organizers like NUtech Ventures Senior Technology Manager Zane Gernhart, who has been with the competition since it began in 2018.
“Over the years, we’ve seen the quality of pitches get better,” Gernhart said. “And we've also tried to offer more training along with the program so that it’s not just telling them to pitch but it's truly a learning experience leading up to something.”
Markvicka will be leading a course for engineering students hoping to break into the market with Traci Hancock, director of business operations and customer satisfaction at Scott Data Center.
“I think that as engineering students, people can get very excited about the solution and kind of forget about the people on the other end, the actual users and all of that,” Hancock said. “So the course is really designed to try to help you step a little bit away from the solution and start thinking about that customer market first because that could affect what you ultimately develop as that solution.”