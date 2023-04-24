Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
Evan Mielak, a junior software engineering student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was arrested on first-degree sexual assault charges on Wednesday, April 19.
The alleged assault occurred at an off-campus apartment north of campus late at night after the consumption of alcohol on April 7, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest. The survivor, a 20-year-old woman, reported the assault first to a family member immediately following the alleged incident and later to police on April 13.
Mielak, 21, was taken into custody and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail on Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person Friday in his initial court appearance, where his percentage bond was set at $100,000. Mielak is no longer in custody as of today, according to Lincoln Police Department Lt. Justin Armstrong.
Because this is an ongoing investigation with LPD, UNL was not able to provide any additional information, according to Public Affairs Director Leslie Reed.