In 2016, Asian studies professors spoke to The Daily Nebraskan about the shortfalls of the Asian studies program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Six years later, those deficiencies remain unchanged.
“It's almost like a kind of institutional negligence against Asian studies,” said Ikuho Amano, an associate professor of Japanese. “We are so underrepresented, underappreciated, underrated and underpaid.”
The university is currently offering an Asian studies minor with classes focusing mainly on East Asian religions, languages and histories. Professors and students alike are saying they are not satisfied with the size and variety of the program.
Both Amano and Parks Coble, a professor of history with an emphasis on East Asian history, said the Asian studies program at the university is lacking compared to other Big Ten schools. All of those colleges offer majors related to Asian history and culture, excluding UNL.
Coble, who has been teaching at the university since 1976, said he had witnessed the decline in class offerings related to Asian studies as the university did not replace professors who have retired.
“I hate to say it, but I think we probably have fewer course offerings now than we did when I got here,” Coble said. “We looked at the Big Ten schools, and we're not close. Everybody else is so far ahead of us.”
Amano, who teaches all 300 and 400-level classes in Japanese studies, said she has been speaking to everyone she knows about the possibility of expanding the Asian studies program since she became a lecturer at UNL in 2007, but to no avail.
“It’s almost like this institution is not interested in or not willing to make any commitment to the Asian population and Asian American population,” Amano said. “Nothing has happened since I came to this university back in 2007. It's actually getting worse. We are shrinking actually.”
When he first started teaching at UNL, Coble said there was a program large enough to form an Asian studies committee. He added that there used to be Asian studies professors in areas of teaching such as geography, art history, music, anthropology and political science. Now, three professors lead the Asian studies program in religion, language and history: Amano, Coble and Yaroslav Komarovski, professor of classics and religious studies with an emphasis on Asian religions.
Coble said the lack of funding contributed to the shrinking size of the program.
“The problem is money,” he said. “You have to hire faculty, and you can't really have a program without courses being taught on a regular basis. That requires money and, right now, things are tight because of COVID.”
Amano and Coble do not think that lack of interest is an acceptable reason for a small Asian studies program. Amano said there is a huge Asian community in Nebraska, and they are surely interested in studying their culture. Meanwhile, Coble alluded to the chicken or the egg causality dilemma with the question, “If you don't offer the classes, how do you know there's no demand?”
While the catalog for the Asian studies minor may appear impressive at first glance, the truth is not all of those courses are offered regularly, according to Coble. Scheduling those limited number of classes becomes troublesome when students realize they are happening around the same time and day. Plus, with just three full-tenure Asian studies professors, he said there are not enough courses offered each semester to make Asian studies a viable program.
Coble recalled having a talented student who went to study abroad in China and ended up transferring schools when she came back because the college was not offering Chinese language courses that matched her level of proficiency.
“I could have retired,” Coble said. “One reason I didn't is I felt like I needed to keep teaching until things improved a little bit. We've had three or four retirements, and they haven't been replaced in the current academic financial climate. I think we have to get out of COVID completely and get things moving again.”
Amano and Coble said hiring more faculty members is a great first step to meeting the program’s needs. More professors mean more courses being offered, and that will eventually lead to enough resources to establish a major.
“We have to be given faculty lines to hire,” Coble said. “The university has not been hiring a lot in the humanities and social sciences. A lot of the hiring is more in the sciences and engineering - just kind of the way things have been going.”
Jun Yi Goh, a senior global studies and history double major with an Asian studies minor, agreed that the Asian studies program is small, and he said it is unfortunate that Asian languages do not get enough funding compared to other languages like French or Spanish.
“Based on the fact that you cannot get a Chinese major or a Japanese major goes to show that there's not enough funding into the program and not enough staff members to make it its own program,” Goh said.
His interests in history lay mostly in East Asia, but Goh recognizes that it is not healthy for an Asian studies program to only offer courses in East Asian history.
“It's not diverse, not at all,” he said. “It is a shame that Asian studies, at least in the history department, is very much just relegated to China and Japan because Asia is just a much larger region than that.”
Similar to Amano and Coble, Goh said hiring more faculty members will contribute to a more diverse program, which may lead to more funding from the university.
“More popularity means more money,” Goh said. “The most immediate goal is just properly funding the Asian-related departments like the Japanese and Chinese departments in the modern languages section.”
Echoing Amano and Coble's sentiment, Goh said there is definitely interest in Asian cultures at UNL.
“I believe there is absolutely a need for it,” Goh said. “If you look at just the general climate of youth culture nowadays - the biggest boy band in the world is Korean. How is there no interest in Asia? There is just not a platform for people to learn more.”