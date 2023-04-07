According to the UNL Drought Monitor, the majority of the state of Nebraska is considered to be in a D2, or severe drought. Though Lancaster County is listed as D2, many of the counties north of Lancaster fall into the category of D3, or extreme drought.
The School of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln established the National Drought Mitigation Center in 1995. The center researches drought monitoring and planning and advises everyone from farmers to government officials on how to better manage the side effects of drought.
Kelly Helm Smith, communications coordinator and assistant director of the National Drought Mitigation Center, said the most difficult part of getting people to care about the issue of drought is that it is slow-moving.
“Drought is a slow-moving natural disaster. It's not like a hurricane or an earthquake. It doesn't knock over structures,” Smith said. “And it doesn't cause as much property damage, but instead it's kind of like a chronic illness that just zaps the vitality out of ecosystems and agricultural production over months and even years.”
Associate Nebraska State Climatologist at UNL Al Dutcher works with farmers and gives talks on crop insurance for farmers across the state of Nebraska and said that many farmers he works with suffer from what he calls “backyard-itis, meaning conditions in my backyard must be everywhere.”
Dutcher said the biggest struggle is generational differences and bias.
“There's an inherent distrust in weather forecasts. And that naturally makes sense. If you think about palm farmers' perspective, of course, they're relying on short term forecasts and models change,” Dutcher said. “I would say it's more of the older generation that are less computer savvy, although that's getting to be less and less stuck in their ways. It's no different than I'm stuck in my ways and you grew up in a different world, you grew up in a different system and you'll be stuck in your ways to some extent, bias basically.”
This doesn’t have to be an uphill battle, though. Much of climate change can be relieved by bigger organizations, like UNL, providing options for people to be more sustainable, said SustainUNL community outreach liaison and senior meteorology-climatology major Ryan Martz.
“All of the plastic bags you’d get from something like the Selleck food court or from places in the union create waste,” Martz said. “It’s the same thing with water consumption. If you give people a more water-efficient option, like vegetarian options in the dining hall…both options kind of conserve water and give them more credibility.”
The choice of being sustainable shouldn’t just fall upon students, though. Martz said that holding universities accountable for being environmentally friendly is another part of encouraging sustainability.
“Just looking outside, they have a lot of grass and it would take a lot to rip up all that grass, but if you’re running a fountain all day and trying to keep short grass fields, it kind of ruins your credibility,” Martz said.
In his work as a climatologist, Dutcher said one of the improvements the university can make to its drought monitoring system is to create a more clear distinction between two major types of drought: agricultural and hydrological. The D3 drought that is currently affecting the Lancaster County area is technically a hydrological drought, but the system that lists this information is currently difficult to navigate in order to see the differences.
“A lot of producers can misinterpret that and, to me, where that confusion really hurts the Drought Monitor folks is when the farmers start to ignore it because it’s not accurate,” Dutcher said.
Though there are many struggles in keeping people informed on drought, Smith said that many UNL programs, like the National Drought Mitigation Center, are helping not only students in the Lincoln area but across the state of Nebraska.
“I feel like UNL and its extension service are doing a really good job of providing very practical advice to farmers and ranchers and, honestly, people, especially rural communities that are more affected by drought,” Smith said.