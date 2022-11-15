Exercise is a part of many students' daily routines, but unfortunately, an active lifestyle lends itself to injury. This is where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Injury Prevention and Care centers step in.
The two centers reside in both the City and East campus recreation facilities, and their sole purpose is to treat those who find themselves injured while working out.
Contrary to its City campus counterpart, the Recreation and Wellness Center on East campus does not have IPC hours consistent with the rest of its facilities. Although the East campus location opens its doors at 5:45 a.m., the IPC center is not officially active until 10:00 a.m. The IPC center also closes at 9:00 p.m., two hours before the rest of the rec center.
According to Jennifer Krueger, Injury Prevention and Care coordinator, the reason behind this disparity lies in the Recreation and Wellness Center's origins.
Before its renovation, the RWC was only open for a few hours at a time, as it only needed to accommodate a fraction of the patrons. The upgraded facilities brought more people to the center, and, consequently, the RWC had to expand its hours to match the influx of consumers.
"In 2015 when the renovation was done and they opened campus rec and IPC back up [on East Campus], there was discussion about 'Do we leave IPC open all the hours to mirror what campus rec was doing on City campus?'" said Krueger.
However, this proved to be unnecessary based on the amount and types of people who visited the East campus location, according to Krueger. While the Campus Recreation Center located on City Campus accommodates large groups of people at odd hours of the day, the RWC is most busy in the afternoons.
"Campus rec on City Campus is a larger footprint; there are a lot of places where people can run into each other and get hurt," Krueger said. "Over at the RWC, that's not necessarily the case because we only have the two gym spaces, so the injuries that we see over there are typically overuse injuries as opposed to the traumatic injuries that we see on City campus."
To fit within its budget, the Recreation and Wellness Center's IPC center is only open when the center is typically busy. The Campus Recreation Risk Management Committee uses a "risk grid" to determine when the center will be busiest. This grid uses student N-Card swipes and scans to collect data on how many people are using the building and at what times.
According to the risk grid, the IPC center is most necessary between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. However, this does not mean that those who find themselves injured outside of those hours are out of luck. There are staff members who are first aid and CPR certified in the building at all times; this includes strength staff and recreation managers.
Krueger does not expect the IPC center's hours to change any time soon.
"While our hours will not be expanding necessarily, we are planning on expanding our services here soon," Krueger stated. "One thing that we are trying to get started for January is we are going to start offering rehabilitation services."
By adding rehabilitation services to the IPC center, Kreuger hopes to alleviate the workload of the University Health Center.
"We are going to pair with the health center. Obviously, they have physical therapy over there and a lot of the post-operation rehab will stay over there, but we are hoping to see the people that are maybe underinsured or are suffering from a more minor injury like an ankle sprain," Kreuger explained. "The physical therapists are really busy over there as well, so we are trying to see how we can collaborate to help each other out and help the students out so that they can get the care that they need."