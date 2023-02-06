Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
A new sexual assault resistance program on campus is fighting to combat sexual violence by empowering women and teaching self defense.
The Enhanced Assess, Acknowledge, Act Program, or EAAA, is designed to help first-year university women resist sexual assault with four three-hour sessions, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is one of several universities participating in the trial program.
Other participating schools include the University of Michigan, the University of Windsor and Ontario’s University of Guelph, according to Nebraska Today.
Sexual assault and violence continues to be a major problem, especially for young women in America, as 81% of women nationwide reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime in 2018. And, one in three female victims of rape experienced it for the first time between the ages of 11 and 17 in 2018. Sexual assault can affect someone long after the incident occurred, both physically and mentally.
UNL is aware of this, and Laurie Bellows, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said that students’ health, well-being and safety are their top priorities.
“It’s estimated that one in five women students will experience sexual violence before they graduate,” Bellows said. “That’s an alarming statistic, so it’s critical that we take every opportunity to educate students on the prevalence and prevention of sexual violence.
Katie Edwards is an associate professor of Educational Psychology at the Nebraska Center for Research and a researcher involved with EAAA.
Edwards explained that the program is very important to her and the UNL community.
“I care about keeping students safe and being a part of something that I think will be a real game-changer for UNL,” she said. “To be able to show the field how powerful empowerment self defense is is very important.”
Edwards is also the director of the Interpersonal Violence Research Laboratory where they focus on two main questions.
“How do we prevent sexually related forms of violence, and how do we best support survivors in the aftermath of violent victimization?” she said.
Edwards is one of the researchers testing to see if an online version of EAAA is equally effective and what benefits it may have.
“It’s hard to get students to go outside when it’s 10 degrees, leave their dorm and walk across campus,” Edwards said. “This way, they can get on Zoom with a roommate or with a friend, and they can do this in the convenience of their own home.”
The online version of the program, specifically the self-defense lessons, will be taught with an instructor, and students will be able to ask questions and get feedback as the lesson progresses, according to Edwards.
The in-person program has already proven to be successful in clinical trials at three Canadian universities, according to Edwards.
“It’s been shown to reduce rape by 50% for women who go through the program compared to those who do not,” she said. “It teaches women to recognize risk and red flags.”
Edwards said knowing warning signs and red flags is important because most perpetrators typically have some form of relationship with the victim.
“We know that most sexual assaults are not perpetrated by a stranger jumping out of a bush. They’re perpetrated by someone who is known to the victim,” she said. “So what we really try to do is really help empower women to respond assertively to unwanted sexual advances to reduce their risk of sexual violence.”
There is some controversy around empowerment self-defense because of the belief that it doesn’t address the root cause of sexual assault violence, according to Edwards.
“I think the more we do research on it and the more we’re able to document the improvement will help people understand why it’s important,” she said.
This is just one step in the fight against sexual violence, Edwards said.
“It’s not the only type of prevention; it’s one piece of comprehensive prevention that we’re doing,” she said. “We need to be engaging entire communities of bystanders.”
Edwards noted that this is the beginning of a long process but that the success of this program could be pivotal for the future of sexual assault prevention.
“We will be able to actually say the percent of sexual violence dropped as a result of this program,” Edwards said. “If we’re able to show that it’s working, then that’s something that can be done on other college campuses.”
If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or violence, you can reach out to UNL’s Center for Advocacy, Response and Education at care@unl.edu or 402-472-3553, Institutional Equity and Compliance at 402-472-3417 or Counseling and Psychological Services at 402-472-7450 for additional resources.