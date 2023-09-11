The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s mobile ordering app for dining, Transact Mobile Ordering, has been offline since late last night.
According to David Annis, the director of dining Services, the app is down due to network issues with the company it is run by, Transact. This is not just a problem for our campus, he said.
The company Transact runs the mobile dining apps for 125 colleges and universities across the country. Transact is currently having network issues causing all 125 colleges’ mobile platforms to be down.
The University does not know when the app will be back up and running. Dining services are in contact with Transact to get it back up as soon as possible, according to Annis.