In its 14th year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lavender Graduation ceremony will be held May 4 at the Wick Alumni Center to celebrate the graduation of 16 LGBTQA+ undergraduate and graduate students.
The first Lavender Graduation was held in 1995 at the University of Michigan but is now held at universities across the country, said Pat Tetreault, the director of the LGBTQA+ and Women’s Centers. Tetreault kick-started the LGBTQA+ Center in 2007 and began holding Lavender Graduation in 2009. The ceremony allows students to be recognized for their accomplishments and feel connected to the LGBTQA+ community, Tetreault said.
“Most people are doing it because they feel connected in some way to our community. I also think that there are some additional challenges and barriers for LGBTQA+ students,” Tetreault said. “It's not always easy to be who you are. And so, this is a place, hopefully, where people feel safe to be who they are and also to be recognized for who they are.”
Jay Cleveland is a senior fisheries and wildlife and grassland ecology and management double major who will be participating in the ceremony. Cleveland is finishing his senior year as president of Spectrum UNL, a queer social club on UNL’s campus, and a member of oSTEM, a group that is working to create spaces for LGBTQA+ people in STEM fields. He also works as undergraduate staff at the LGBTQA+ Center.
“For the most part, I have found my space here at the center and then with some of the queer [recognized student organizations] on campus,” Cleveland said. “I've had a lot of good experiences with those and meeting people like me, people that have similar interests to me. It's been good, and I'm really grateful that the center is here.”
Cleveland said the ceremony makes the graduation process more welcoming to queer students and allows them to feel safe in the space they’re being celebrated in.
“I think it is really important because queer people have been around since the dawn of time, and they're not always given the respect or even the recognition that they deserve,” Cleveland said. “Especially for things that they might do. Either they're not recognized as queer people or they aren't allowed to take credit for the work that they've done.”
Tetreault said that even though the climate has been improving in recent years, LGBTQA+ students still face discrimination and struggle.
“All you have to do is look at the world around us and see that there's still a lot of bias, prejudice, ignorance and discrimination that exists,” Tetreault said. “This is a way to recognize the accomplishments and the fact that people have persisted.”
The Lavender Graduation is only one of many celebrations that the LGBTQA+ Center holds throughout the year. The center’s impact on campus can be seen in the form of the Rainbow Ball, drag shows, history month celebrations and awareness days.
“I think that they do a very good job of building community and creating space for people here at UNL,” Cleveland said. “And I think it's just very important that they're here.”
Creating a welcoming environment is just what the center aims to do, and Cleveland said this is accomplished through all of the events hosted by the center, with the graduation ceremony as the capstone.
“It's really important to have Lavender Graduation because this is a place for students who maybe aren't comfortable going to the big graduation in Memorial Stadium,” Cleveland said “This is just kind of a place for them to be like, ‘Yes, I am here. I'm graduating as a student, but I'm also an individual,’ and that's not something that they can remove themselves from.”