The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce awarded a $2,000 scholarship to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior for her academic excellence, extracurricular leadership and commitment to the field of business.
Whitney Schwisow, an actuarial science major, was one of six recipients of the annual scholarship for outstanding Nebraska students of business.
Schwisow, a Beatrice native, considers the distinction a big step for her, as it demonstrates her recognition by some of the top business leaders in Nebraska.
“I think it’s very motivating to have been selected by people who have been successful and that continue to leave a lasting impression on the business world,” Schwisow said.
To receive the scholarship, students must be either sophomores or juniors studying business at a Nebraska school with leadership experiences. The scholarship was first created in 1997 and 119 students have been awarded since, amounting to $238,000 total.
“Nebraska has long been a state with pioneering business leaders, and they are committed to helping pave the way for young, aspiring minds,” Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to bring these young intellectuals in to connect with the larger business community.”
Part of the reason for her recognition by the Nebraska Chamber is the mark of leadership she leaves as both a member of the College of Business Student Advisory Board and a mentor for a program through the Nebraska Human Resources Institute in Lincoln Public Schools.
Schwisow and her fellow members on the College of Business Student Advisory Board serve as liaisons between the students and the dean. Through this, she seeks to use communication and relationship building to create a better student environment and hopes to extend that to the business world after school.
“We’re kind of the connection of the brainstormers – ‘how can we fix this problem? How can we make this better?’” Schwisow said. “Rather than just be a cog in a wheel that just sits at a computer and does things all day, I feel that what I can bring to a company is that I can help teams build cohesion so that we work better together.”
Schwisow hopes that earning the scholarship can do more than help her in her future – she wants to show women in business, other UNL students and her younger sisters that working hard towards goals will yield results if they keep at it.
“I work so hard in my studies to be a good role model for my sisters. I have two younger sisters that are like my best friends,” Schwisow said. “I think just being a good role model for them and also just being a good role model in their life has been a big motivator.”