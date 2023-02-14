The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Conduct and Community Standards office is investigating an incident that occurred this weekend involving an alleged group of UNL fraternity members harassing a homeless man in downtown Lincoln.
Jon Gayer, assistant director for the Office of Fraternity and Sorority life, said he is aware of the situation but cannot provide a comment until more information is released.
Andie Barefield, director of Student Conduct and Community Standards, said the University will not share any information about the alleged incident or the outcome if it impacts individual students, in compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
“We are aware of the alleged incident, and we are in the process of gathering information,” Barefield said in an email. “We can assure you that anyone found to have violated the Student Code of Conduct will be held responsible for their actions.”