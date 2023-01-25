While most Daily Nebraskan readers can view the art accompanying this article, those with visual impairments cannot access the image without the help of alternative text.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institutional Equity and Compliance office hosted a “B is for Barriers” training on Tuesday for faculty with goals to ensure electronic resources are accessible for all UNL students, faculty and community members.
Accessible electronic resources work with various programs for people who are visually impaired and who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Ryan Fette, the education and outreach coordinator for the IEC, said this is one of two trainings they offer after piloting them at an all-staff conference last year.
The second training, “A is for Accessibility,” explains advocating for those with disabilities and services for students and faculty with disabilities. Since fall 2022, Fette said he tries to offer both trainings every other month.
“[One topic] is basic etiquette when interacting with individuals with disabilities,” Fette said. “A lot of us grew up in environments where … most of us just weren’t really taught how to interact with somebody with a disability in a way that is helpful and not stigmatized.”
Remy Sydik, director of the Accommodation Resource Center, led the training to help faculty understand the common barriers to accessibility, although they said that this training only covers the tip of the iceberg as the barriers continue to grow with every new technology.
“We’ve got all these new ways to communicate, but each one of these, I’m looking at and saying, ‘We’ve got this many more ways to be inaccessible in our communications with our students and the public,’” Sydik said.
One of the most important steps in the training is for faculty to avoid any assumptions about their audience as well as their own understandings of how they access content, according to Sydik.
“Accessibility, in the big, broad scale, covers so many things that we often don’t think about,” Sydik said.
For faculty, Sydik said the solutions will be layered, and they will keep going until each problem is solved. For students and other UNL community members, Sydik encourages people to work on becoming better, more active bystanders.
“What it comes down to is if nobody speaks up because everybody thinks somebody else has spoken up, well, then nothing happens,” Sydik said.
Although the university has work to be done in terms of electronic accessibility, Sydik is optimistic about the student environment on campus.
“I think that the climate has gotten better, and that makes a huge difference,” Sydik said. “People seem to be much more aware and welcoming.”