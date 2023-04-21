This year marked the ninth time that hospitality students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln assisted at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia for the Masters Tournament hosted there at the beginning of every April.
While the event took place April 6-9, students left on March 30 to begin training. For many involved, this event was the opportunity of a lifetime.
“I was super stoked that UNL students had the opportunity to be able to go,” said Brooklinn Dahlheim, a senior hospitality, restaurant and tourism management major. “I applied and I got accepted, and I was just over the moon. Honestly, so excited, I was telling my friends and family how pumped I was.”
This was Dahlheim’s second time providing hospitality services at the tournament, and she spoke to the difference between this year and her prior experience at the event.
“I enjoyed it way more this year. I think because mainly my first year, I was super nervous, I didn't know what to expect,” Dahlheim said. “This year, I felt way more confident in myself and my abilities to be better at the job as a whole, and I got to meet way more people just because I was more outgoing.”
Fellow senior hospitality, restaurant and tourism management major Matthew Duhs attended the tournament through this opportunity for the third year.
Duhs and Dahlheim’s primary job was to help serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks to the patrons in the hospitality suites.
Duhs admitted that growing up he wasn’t the biggest golf fan, yet he always watched the Masters Tournament with his dad.
“I’m definitely a bigger golfer now than I was as a kid, but it was always kind of a thing that we would do every year that I really enjoyed,” Duhs said. “So going into the hospitality program, learning that that was an opportunity that we would have was pretty cool.”
Duhs also praised the golf club, claiming it as an example of what good hospitality looks like.
“There's not a paint chip anywhere, there's not a napkin out of place, there's not a blade of grass longer than another. It's just that peak of service, that peak of hospitality,” Duhs said. “It’s the pinnacle, it’s excellence.”
It’s extremely important to provide these experiences for students in college so they can get a taste of what it’s like to work in the real world, according to Ajai Ammachathram, associate professor and director of the hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program.
“This is taking it to a whole new level. We can only do so much in a classroom, especially with hospitality,” Ammachathram said. “Hospitality is all about experience. You cannot teach experience from a textbook. You have to really feel it, you have to really get your hands dirty.”
Ammachathram also spoke to how this experience positively impacts the students involved.
“Every time I see a student who has gone to Masters, and then they come back, they are like a different person. Their spirit, their confidence to achieve bigger and better things I can clearly see,” Ammachathram said. “Their self-esteem is through the roof because, again, you have served the best of the best in an amazing environment.”
Dahlheim said she really appreciates the relationships she has built with the workers at the Masters Tournament and knows how important these connections are for future careers.
“You learn so much in such a short amount of time, and the relationships that you get to build with the people that you work with and your manager and the different chefs is just unmatched because you literally become like best friends with them for 10 days,” Dahlheim said. “These people that you meet aren't just people that you're never going to talk to again, these people matter, and they make you feel important.”
Not only may the students benefit from having established successful relationships with the workers at the Masters Tournament, but it appears that the Masters holds UNL in high regard as well, according to Duhs.
“We definitely have a nice relationship. We've worked hard so that we have a great reputation,” he said. “There's a reason that we even have one or two alumni that are still going back and they're able to still have that opportunity.”