As they move forward to a new academic year, students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln can expect more global engagement programs and better international student support services through the establishment of a new global education center.
The Office of Global Partnerships and Initiatives at UNL released a 2021 Global Nebraska Annual Report on April 1, 2022, to highlight the progress Global Affairs has made so far toward the Forward Together global strategy, which debuted in February 2021 alongside the N2025 Strategic Plan.
“[The Forward Together global strategy] gave us an opportunity to really think big and envision what global education and global engagement look like moving forward,” Courtney Van Hoosen, assistant director of the Office of Global Strategies, said.
Under the global strategy, Global Affairs has been redefined to include four offices: Office of Global Partnerships & Initiatives (formerly Office of Global Strategies), Global Experiences Office (formerly Education Abroad), International Student & Scholar Office and Programs in English as a Second Language.
“We heard from people a lot that there was some confusion about the global offices and their missions and how they fit together,” Josh Davis, associate vice chancellor for Global Affairs, said. “‘Global Affairs’ is the new term we've been using to really capture all the various offices on campus that directly support the international work that we do.”
These four offices are collaborating to achieve the four main goals listed in the global strategy, accompanied by specific key initiatives. In line with the university’s goal to “Bring the Best to Nebraska,” the university hired a new director of international recruitment strategy who will be responsible for creating international recruitment strategies for UNL.
The global strategy office has also worked with the International Student Advisory Board to conduct focus groups to determine ways they could elevate the experiences of international students. Davis said the main concerns were about immigration challenges, post-graduation job search and the lack of support and resources for international graduate students.
“The partnership with the International Student Advisory Board has been great,” Van Hossen said. “We look forward to continue building on this, hearing what our students need and seeing how we can make Nebraska a better place for them.”
The crowning achievement of the strategy, according to the report, was securing $5 million to transform Louise Pound Hall into a global engagement center, where all Global Affairs departments will move once the renovation is complete.
“I think lots of great things happen when people are just brought together in one space,” Davis said. “In many ways, this is the physical embodiment of what the strategy is about: being more intentional, being more strategic and then providing a physical location for all that to happen.”
The university created the International Travel Risk Committee, chaired by Dave Long, director of global safety and security, to oversee the international travel of students who will be studying abroad in 2021, as part of the strategy’s goal to ensure UNL students are “Future and World Ready.”
Likewise, the Global Experiences Office successfully launched 11 new Global Experiences programs last year using the Global Experiential Learning Fund.
“One of the things that we identified in the [Forward Together global strategy] is that we had, unfortunately, a myopic vision of global experiences,” Cody Hollist, interim director of the Global Experiences Office, said. “We were missing the fact that there are all kinds of global experiences all around us.”
The COVID-19 pandemic had pushed the Global Experiences Office to pivot from offering traditional study abroad programs to creating virtual and in-person courses that allowed students to engage with the global community, both internationally and right here in Lincoln.
Faculty and staff across the campus are welcome to submit proposals for a 3-year grant to support courses and programs related to global experiences. If approved, grant recipients will receive $8,000 in the first year and $3,000 per year thereafter.
“There's real power for all students to learn to engage with somebody that's different,” Hollist said. “It can be scary, and yet it can change your world.”
Looking ahead, Global Affairs intends to fund more courses and programs across campus with the Global Experiential Learning Fund and continue to expand resources for international students, especially at the graduate level. The office will carry out initiatives of the strategy over the next five years with phase one running from 2021 to 2022 and phase two running from 2023 to 2025.
“What we're trying to do is to not just help students go out and experience the world, but also help them realize the world is all around them,” Hollist said. “All they have to do is look around and engage with it and their lives will be richer. We want to have an impact on our students, and we want this office to be a source of support for departments and colleges in doing that.”