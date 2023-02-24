The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has strived to become more inclusive of any and all dietary needs of students in recent years, adding options like Moxie’s Gluten-Free Cafe in Selleck Food Court.
In dining halls across campus, there is signage indicating if a meal is vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, GMO-free and more. The newest symbol is a black circle with “halal” written in Arabic, indicating what meals are permissible under the Islamic religion.
Nour Al-janabi, a practicing muslim and first-year anthropology student, defines halal food as meat that is confirmed to be killed in a humane way. All meat, with the exception of pork and fish with scales, is allowed to be eaten as long as it is halal. Any plant or non-meat foods do not need to be halal because they aren’t killed.
Before Al-janabi learned about the new options for Muslim students, she would resort to eating non-meat based foods like salad and meals at Moxie’s.
“I eat vegetarian food. It’s mostly pizza. It’s not very healthy,” Al-janabi said. “Then fruits, veggies and salad. There’s not much. Or you order out, which is very expensive.”
Her parents didn’t want her to live on campus due to their fear that there weren't any options for her to eat and they worried about prejudices that other students may have. But it was important for Al-janabi to live on campus to have the “college experience.”
“[I believe that not having halal options] 100% limits my college experience. I have to plan out what I want to eat every day. Sometimes I only eat once or twice a day because of it,” Al-janabi said.
Another Muslim student, Shatha Algharib, feels there is a lack of accessibility and options for Muslim students as well.
Algharib, a freshman, expressed that she doesn’t even know who to contact to find halal food on campus.
“They probably could do more, especially considering that there [are] foreign exchange students. Try to include at least one restaurant or something that has halal options for us,” Algharib said.
Dave Annis, director of Dining Services, and Ellyn McCarter, registered dietitian and nutrition manager, said they have heard Muslim students’ concerns and have made it their priority to give them more options.
“We’ve been working for the last year really trying to improve our halal options. Right now, if you go to Cather Dining, anything made with a chicken breast in any entree is made with a halal chicken breast,” Annis said.
They are working to make sure that the recipe is also halal so they are able to confirm that it is fully halal for students. Recipes will be renamed to have halal in them as well as the symbol so students can find the halal food easier.
At Selleck Cafe, Annis and McCarter have made sure that any meal containing roast beef is certified halal as well. For students who are in a rush or cannot go to a dining hall, there are frozen halal meals for purchase at every Herbie’s Market.
“We know Ramadan is coming up on March 22-April 21. So, we have been working with the dining center teams to make sure that there are halal options that students can take out of the dining center with them for before sundown so they can have meals [after sundown],” Annis said.
McCarter confirmed that there are halal options for lunch and dinner at the Abel and Cather Dining Centers, and there are dedicated spots in line at the Harper Dining Center where every meal is halal. They have also introduced options on East Campus.
Annis said that the halal food they are ordering is from vendors like “Premier” and “Midamar” that sell pre-packaged meats to markets.
“I feel very seen, I feel grateful and I feel a part of this campus,” Al-janabi said after learning of the additional halal options UNL is working toward or currently offering.