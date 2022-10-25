UNL Dining Services is meant to provide convenient food options for students; however, they are struggling with mobile order app issues and long wait times due to staffing and supply shortages, specifically at Selleck Dining.
The longest wait times at Selleck are at Qdoba. Qdoba wait times are typically listed anywhere from 12 to 25 minutes, but students have waited far longer than that, upwards of 45 minutes to an hour, according to David Annis, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Dining Services.
“That’s absolutely a horrendous time to sit and wait for an order,” Annis said.
UNL Dining Services serves around 15,000 meals a day, with around 5,000 of those being mobile orders, according to Annis.
“I don’t know if we were quite prepared for the popularity of Selleck, and the number of students that eat there,” Annis said.
According to Annis, longer-than-expected wait times can be attributed to disruptions with Transact — a UNL partner that facilitates mobile ordering services — and staff shortages.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln partnered with Transact in August 2021, according to Annis.
“When there’s a little disruption in the printer, it’s not just us, it’s everyone who uses Transact across the country,” he said.
In addition, Dining Services lacks staff in dining areas. On Oct. 3, seven workers were gone at Selleck, according to Annis. Selleck should have a staff of 38, but right now that number is around 25.
“Right now, dining as a whole probably has 35 vacant positions,” Annis said. “What we’re finding is we’re in worse shape than we were last year.”
Dining Services have a total of 225 total positions, according to Annis, so the 35 open positions make up around 15% to 18% of the workforce.
“That prevents us from staffing the late night and other things that we want to do,” Annis said.
Kaleb Strawhecker, a senior economics major, said he has, on several occasions, waited 30 minutes more than his wait time estimated.
“It happens to me sometimes. It’s frustrating when it happens,” Strawhecker said.
Some students however, have waited far longer.
“The longest time I had to wait past the expected due time was an hour,” said Audrey Denning, a sophomore psychology and biological systems major. “I think in general it’s pretty on time.”
Delays can interfere with student schedules when someone may only have a limited amount of time to grab a meal, according to Denning.
“I think it should be addressed especially when I only have an hour between classes, and it tells me a half-an-hour wait, and it takes an hour,” Denning said. “I either don’t get to eat or I’m late to class.”
Orders that take longer than the expected wait time and are not picked up are refunded to the person who ordered the food, according to Annis.
Annis added that Dining Services has discussed ways to deal with this problem, including potentially throttling orders during lunch hours, or only accepting 40 orders at a time — meaning some students would have to wait to order their food.
“We decided that throttling, while it would make life a little easier on the app, it’s more frustrating for students,” he said.
Annis owes the shortage of staff last year to students coming back from remote learning due to the pandemic. Many wanted time to settle in on campus before looking for jobs. However, the reason for the staff shortage this year may have different reasons.
Lincoln had a 1.9% unemployment rate as of May 2022, and many students are looking for jobs in other areas due to the improving economy.
“We’re slowly losing folks to other areas around the city, and there’s no way to backfill those positions,” Annis said.
The main issue is that there are more students available to work in the evenings than during prime lunch hours from 11-1 p.m., Annis said.
He encourages hungry students to avoid the rushes by avoiding peak lunch times.
“If you come on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday at 12:25 p.m., it’s gonna be huge lines, it’s gonna be busy. But if you came 15 minutes earlier if possible, or even 20 minutes later, if possible, things will clear up.”