A legislative bill proposed by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil would prohibit individuals under 19 years old from attending drag shows in Nebraska.
As the bill, LB371, is written, the penalty for individuals present under 19 — or for those who knowingly bring someone under 19 — would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Any businesses that knowingly allow underage individuals into a drag show would be fined $10,000.
Murman said that he’s never attended a drag show but has seen YouTube videos and heard stories, specifying that he believes drag queen story hours — events where drag queens read books to children — are inappropriate for youth. He reasoned that drag shows are “oversexualized” and said they should be age restricted in the same way as strip clubs.
“A lot of that sexual commentary is inappropriate,” Murman said.
Murman added that the Class 1 misdemeanor charge is possibly a “little excessive,” saying that he initially wasn’t sure what that penalty entailed.
Danielle Jefferis, assistant professor of law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln whose expertise is in prison law, outlined the potential effects of a misdemeanor charge on someone’s life. She said, for example, that when a Class 1 misdemeanor shows up in a background check, charged individuals could be unable to rent an apartment or get specific jobs.
Her biggest worry, however, was the potential for incarceration.
“We already have enough people in prison, and we already have enough people with criminal records,” Jefferis said. “We need to be thinking about how to reduce criminality and prison populations, and that is why that's a concern for me. This is going to increase criminalization rather than reduce it.”
UNL Assistant Professor of Law Kyle Langvardt, whose expertise is constitutional law, said the bill would violate the first amendment and that it’s “not a close call.”
According to Langvardt, the government is forbidden to single out speech based on its content — even if the government considers it offensive or immoral — unless it has some extraordinarily strong justification.
“It is almost always unconstitutional for the government to use criminal law to ‘protect the children’ from ideas the state considers dangerous,” Langvardt wrote in an email.
The verbatim definition of drag shows, as defined by LB371, are shows in which the performer exhibits “gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup or other physical markers; and (b) The performer sings, lip syncs, dances or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment.”
According to Langvardt, the broadness of its language would make parents guilty of a misdemeanor if they took their 18-year-old child to a show about Joan of Arc, a play in which a woman passes herself off as a man. He said that arts organizations would have to weigh the possibility that law enforcement might come after them and potentially not be able to put on such plays, something the bill had no intention of.
“I also want to stress that it’s bad enough — clearly unconstitutional — to attach criminal penalties to actual drag shows,” Langvardt wrote. “The Joan of Arc thing just demonstrates the stifling effect that art crime laws like these can have on the culture of free speech more generally.”
Langvardt also noted that he believes the law is based on stereotypes against people who identify as transgender. He said that laws that aim to capitalize on or promote fear, resentment and stereotyping toward a certain group are unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment.
Additionally, Langvardt said that because the bill discriminates based on biological sex, this prejudice against transgender people qualifies as sex discrimination following the Bostock v. Clayton County verdict.
Spectrum and the UNL LGBTQA+ Center host two drag shows a year, one in the spring and fall semesters. The events are geared toward a student audience. If LB371 were to pass, organizers would have to require ID for students’ entry.
Pat Tetreault, director of the LGBTQA+ Center, described that the atmosphere of the shows allows students to enjoy drag in a fun and age appropriate environment, as there is no alcohol, and performers are screened beforehand to maintain a “PG-13” level of content.
“The thing that's so nice about being able to do drag shows here is that there isn't any alcohol,” Tetreault said. “Primarily a student audience can come and have a lot of fun.”
The bill specifies that organizations cannot receive state funds to host drag shows, and because the university is a public institution, Tetreault worries that they wouldn’t be able to organize them anymore, despite not using any actual state funds.
Ana Reiff, a senior studying secondary education, spoke on the bill's impact on young, trans Nebraskans, noting that seeing this type of legislation is discouraging and gives people more reason to leave the state.
Because the broadness of the bill has potential to affect classrooms as well, since it could apply to anyone not identifying as their gender assigned at birth, Reiff’s future career in teaching might be forced out of the state.
“I am hoping to be an educator, so I want only the best for my students, but also, as a trans person, I want the best for myself, and so a bill like this going through is very harmful,” Reiff said. “It just makes me feel incredibly discouraged, and it's hard not to take it personally.”
Reiff, the outreach coordinator for Spectrum UNL — a student organization geared toward LGBTQA+ students and allies — organized a small event to raise awareness about the bill. Members gathered to write letters to the legislature in opposition.
“We encouraged some folks to get involved with our senators and with our state leadership, just to reach out and let them know that trans Nebraskans, we exist, and the language that they use is very harmful to us and is going to push and allow for discrimination on us as people just wanting to live,” Reiff said.
Reiff proposed that senators supporting this legislation attend an all-ages drag show, pointing out that many adult-oriented drag shows already have age restrictions, similar to other forms of entertainment, but that shows geared to younger audiences are entirely appropriate.
“Drag is often put in a small bubble of being something that is over sexualized, but it doesn't have to be,” Reiff said. “In a way, what drag brings is a character that has ridiculously cool makeup or a really cool costume out there. And there's nothing sexual about someone just expressing their art or a different way of seeing gender. There's just nothing sexual about it.”
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha has filed multiple motions to strike the bill. One of her proposed amendments would change the bill so that any parent who knowingly allows someone under 19 years old to watch a television program depicting sexual themes or violence would give them a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Another amendment said that any manufacturer who distributes chocolate-coated candy for consumption by someone under 19 years of age without explicitly identifying the candy's gender assigned at birth shall be fined $10,000.
The legislature has not scheduled LB371’s public hearing at this time.