In honor of September 11, 2001, the Association of Students at the University of Nebraska and the Military and Veteran Success Center hosted a memorial event called Patriot Day.
This event was held yesterday at 8:00 a.m. on City Campus at the Meier Commons and at the East Campus Mall on East Campus.
“The date September 11, 2001, is the date that this tragedy happened,” said Joe Brownell, director of the Military and Veteran Success Center. “So, either on the day or the day prior, there’s an honorary remembrance for the day and the individuals who lost their lives.”
Students, faculty and staff came together and placed flags on the green space next to the unions located on City and East campuses. They set up a storyboard with a timeline of the day, starting with the moment the first plane hit the first tower.
“It shaped our history, and it also impacted people on and off campus,” Brownell said. “And it has an impact on our first responders and the sacrifices that they've made. So we need to continue to remember those sacrifices and also remember the people who were killed on that day.”
This event is held every year. This year, 30 people were in attendance to remember that day.
“It's definitely shaped who I am,” Brownell said. “I was in my early 30s when this happened, and this is kind of my moment in history. They say as far as the greatest generation, they talk about Pearl Harbor and World War Two; for the generation after that, they talk about Martin Luther King and the JFK assassination. And I would say for my generation, 9/11 is that defining moment in history that shaped our future and shaped the world.”