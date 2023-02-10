A joyful spirit filled the Wick Alumni Center Wednesday evening as about 88 people gathered to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s LGBTQA+ Center.
University staff, students and faculty gathered together to commemorate the LGBTQA+ Center’s history as they spent the evening conversing with one another, posing together in a photo booth and flipping through flyers, photos and articles about the center over the last 15 years.
In addition, Chancellor Ronnie Green, the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of Gender and Sexual Identity Chair Corrie Svehla, LGBTQA+ and Women’s Center Director Pat Tetreault and Nebraska Alumni Association’s Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement Nathan Hé reflected on the LGBTQA+ Center and the impact it has had on the campus.
“To take on outreach, education, awareness and policy development, to be inclusive and to get to 15 years later and see the progress that we have made and the progress yet to go is a testament, and it's great to see it,” Green said.
The university’s LGBTQA+ history dates back to 1970 when Louis Crompton organized an interdisciplinary course in gay studies, which was the second course of its kind to be established at an American university. The LGBTQA+ Center has kept on the tradition of increasing awareness and acceptance of LGBTQA+ people since its founding in 2007 through a variety of resources, programs and support groups.
“Over the years, we’ve provided programming, education, outreach, support and advocacy for our community,” Tetreault said. “We’ve embraced a social justice approach of intersectionality. We helped create change on campus.”
In addition to the resources the LGBTQA+ Center has provided over the years, such as their Lavender Closet program (which provides free gender and identity-affirming clothing to students), Safer Sex Kits and social groups and learning communities such as Prism, the LGBTQA+ Center also hosts events aimed at the entire campus community in hopes of improving acceptance on campus and has recently installed a display outside the LGBTQA+ Center to provide a snapshot of LGBTQA+ history.
“I’m going to invite you to stop by and see it. It’s designed to be a dynamic display so that the content will change over time. If you would like a personal mini tour on what all the photos are, just let me know,” Tetreault said.
During Tetreault’s speech, she took time to thank various staff members and students that have contributed to the center's success as well as reflected on her career and the impact the center has had on her.
“It’s been my privilege and honor to have a career that aligns with social justice backings and that underscores that every person and every interaction matters,” Tetreault said while holding back tears. “I’m so grateful for all the amazing people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting, knowing, working with and for and helping to provide visibility and resources as we continue to move forward.”