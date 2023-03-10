College of Engineering students from University of Nebraska’s Omaha and Lincoln campuses celebrated International Women’s Day this Wednesday and Thursday.
The celebrations each included one female University of Nebraska alum as a keynote speaker, a special activity and an opportunity to mingle with one another. The goal of these celebrations is to recognize and support women’s advancements in the industry and community.
The origin of IWD stems back to 1911, when the first IWD was celebrated by over a million people in Germany, Denmark, Switzerland and Austria. It was originally designed as a strategy to promote equal rights, especially women’s suffrage, according to the International Women’s Day website.
This week, students, faculty and staff across the University of Nebraska are celebrating women, including the College of Engineering.
Sharin Moore, the UNL operations coordinator of Scholar Programs in the College of Engineering, said that numerous groups and departments are celebrating IWD in their own ways.
“The College of Engineering aims to show the support and appreciation that we have for our faculty, staff and students and for those who advocate for women in the industry,” she said. “We are celebrating all women across the college and also from the community who provide tools and support women advancement.”
Each year, the International Women’s Day organization selects a different call to change. This year's campaign theme is #EmbraceEquity.
“Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #EmbraceEquity,” the website states. “Celebrate women's achievement. Raise awareness about discrimination. Take action to drive gender parity. IWD belongs to everyone, everywhere. Inclusion means all IWD action is valid.”
This year’s College of Engineering celebration was supported by the Peter Kiewit Foundation Engineering Academy, Women in Engineering program and the Society of Women Engineers. All of these programs focus on supporting the advancement of women in the engineering field.
“When I started in my position in 2021 with PKFEA, I mentioned the idea of creating an event to celebrate IWD to highlight the importance of the women in the college. This event has been funded primarily by the PKFEA and WIE,” Moore said.
The College of Engineering’s goal is to make this an annual event in March where the college’s students, staff and faculty can celebrate women’s advancements in industry and communities, according to Moore.
“We want this to be an event where faculty, staff, students and community members come together to celebrate and connect on this special occasion,” she said.
As for Moore, she says that being a woman in engineering during this time is a reminder of having balance in her life.
“I am conscious that I can do anything that I propose with the best intentions but also feel I need to remind myself that it is okay to not be perfect and to take time for myself. I hope I can show my best self in helping, understanding and supporting everybody with their own goals,” she said.
For more information about this year’s celebration of IWD, visit their website to see how people celebrated and find out more about different collaborators and supporters from around the world.