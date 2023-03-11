Over 100 students, faculty, staff and community members joined together at the Lied Commons to celebrate the success of women at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Friday night.
The event marked the 20-year anniversary of the Women’s History Month Celebration, where 26 students, faculty and staff were honored with the annual Women of Courage, Character and Commitment award and the annual Outstanding Contribution to the Status of Women award. The celebration shows the outstanding ways that women at UNL have contributed to campus.
“The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding efforts to create a climate that encourages women to succeed, these efforts are made by the individual or by an organization or department within the institution,” said Director of LGBTQA+ Center and Women's Center Pat Tetreault during her speech. “The award recipient must demonstrate a sustained and tangible impact on the campus community.”
Tetreault presented the Outstanding Contribution to the Status of Women award to Nebraska Women in Agriculture and the program’s director Jessica Groskopf. Because Groskopf is a UNL Extension Educator in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, she was unable to accept the award in person.
“Nebraska Women in Agriculture is dedicated to educating and uplifting women involved in any aspect of Nebraska's agricultural industry through various events and conferences throughout the year,” Tereault said in her speech. “Women in Agriculture provides educational opportunities for all Nebraska women interested in developing management skills in every facet of agriculture, by providing leadership, learning experiences, support and networking avenues to empower women to compete and survive in this challenging and complex industry.”
After a keynote speech by hip-hop dancer and choreographer Amirah Sackett, Domonique Cudjo, assistant director of the Women’s Center, presented the Women of Courage, Character and Commitment award to 26 recipients. The award’s nomination form opened at the beginning of the spring semester for individuals to nominate a student, faculty or staff member that had a positive impact on the campus or community.
“The award winners were selected based on what we look for, those with courage, character, and commitment,” Cudjo said in an email. “Individuals who are selfless and make efforts to create a better community.”
Following is a list of the recipients of the Women of Courage, Character and Commitment Award with their year in school and major(s) or role at the university or in the Lincoln community:
Students:
Jessica Dunn – Sophomore film studies and women’s & gender studies major
Angela Huebert – Audiology and hearing science, speech-language path & audio grad student
Madison Hurst – Senior political science major
Lisa Mueller – Junior veterinary science major
Kalyssa Williams – Junior landscape architecture major
Staff:
Cindy Agee – Manager of Student Family Housing
Lydia Coulson – Alcohol and Drug Prevention project manager
Nancy Finken – Chief Content Officer at Nebraska Public Media
EmyRosa Kata – Program Coordinator for Peer Mentor and Student Experience
Emily Griffin Overocker – Student Success Coordinator
Abigail Groth – Assistant Director of Learning Communities/Academics
Carrie Jackson – Assistant Director of Student Affairs Event Reservation
Mollie Rappl – Assistant Director of Student Services
Reshell Ray – Associate Director for Programs and Events
Lori Romano – Director of the Center for Academic Success and Transition
Brenda Sale – Extension Associate & Project Coordinator for the Voices for Food Project
Melissa Wilkerson – Director of Center for Advocacy, Response and Education
Faculty:
Dena Abbott – Assistant professor of educational psychology, award accepted on behalf of her lab
Dian Barger – Professor at Glenn Korff School of Music
Cassidy Emmerich – Lecturer in communication studies
Crystal Garcia – Assistant professor of educational administration
Rumiko Handa – Professor of architecture
Melissa Homestead – Professor of English
Heather Hruskoci – Assistant professor of practice of educational psychology
Trish Wonch Hill – Research associate professor in the center for science, mathematics and computer education
Laura K. Munoz – Assistant professor of ethnic studies and history