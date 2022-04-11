Entrepreneur Janna Ronert, founder of the company IMAGE Skincare and co-founder of Hush & Hush, was invited to join a virtual conversation with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The event took place on April 6 at the College of Business Howard Hawks Hall. Ronert has been featured for being a part of the C200 organization, which recognizes the top 200 female CEO’s of the world and continues to advocate the growth and empowerment of women in businesses.
In 2003, she said she found it difficult to find products, free of parabens and chemicals, to treat her skin issues with rosacea, a condition that causes redness and acne due to broken blood vessels, so she decided to create her own. Using her knowledge in business and completing her esthetician degree, she established her skincare line from her small apartment from Houston and has continued to expand her brand to 60+ countries over the past 19 years. In January 2022, IMAGE was named the No.1 professional skincare company in the U.S.
“Very little money, very big dreams. Started knocking on doors and formulating the products. We kinda went from zero to hero,” Ronert said.
Born and raised on a farm in Hebron, NE, Ronert earned a business degree from UNL. Before graduating, she was set on completing her degree in philosophy and had ambitions of a future as a professor. Ronert said she diverged from that track after one of her professors spoke with her and told her she had a capitalistic mindset and should switch to business.
“That was probably the best advice I had ever received, so I switched to arts and sciences and I focused on business and economics and I’m really glad I did because I found my niche,” Ronert said.
Ronert said her entrepreneurial journey started off rough. After finishing her degree, she had ventured into a business career and had landed a high-paying position at a Fortune 100 company, but she made the tough decision to leave and establish her own business. Once IMAGE started to take root, one of the biggest challenges she had to face was securing the right team of people to take the company to the top.
“I think at every stage of a company, you have to pause and make certain that you got the right people on the bus, that they’re riding in the same direction,” Ronert said. “Once you have the product and the idea in place, it’s really all about the people you choose to have on your journey that you inspire and motivate.”
Ronert opened up about her vulnerabilities in starting the brand. She started with a group of female estheticians and branched out to gain the trust of physicians and medical spas to work with them. However, she felt doubtful about her work throughout building her company.
“I always thought that because I didn’t have any MBA or I wasn’t a nurse or I didn’t have this higher level of education. For many years, I felt inadequate and you can’t let somebody or your own self make you feel that way if you have this dream,” Ronert said.
To develop in any industry, Ronert believes in being decisive. Even if the choices made are wrong, she said it's better and more effective for the company to be a firm leader than to be wavering.
“Once you make a decision, go with it, live with it, you can change it later on, but don’t be apologetic about it. I think over time, the employees that work with you will also gain that courage and that sense of making decisions and not wobbling,” Ronert said.
Ronert founded her second skincare company, Hush & Hush, in 2019 and said her experience with IMAGE helped her understand what mistakes to avoid when developing this company in the future. She said it’s become much easier to scale this company but is dealing with trying to escalate the company at a high pace.
“It’s kind of like watching grass grow, so that’s a very challenging part. Organically, to gain trust in a consumer, it does not happen overnight, but it’s been fun having both companies,” Ronert said.
Ronert said that her future business venture is to crack into China's market and has already started investing money in Teemol and Alibaba. She also sees the potential in Vietnam and in Nordic European countries. A main way of getting her network to expand the company has been through the extensive use of technology and social media.
“China for us is a really tough egg to crack. We have some of the best experts on it but it’s very difficult, especially because the beauty market is very sophisticated about it,” Ronert said.
Ronert admitted that there are several struggles she has faced in building her brand, but she said she firmly believes in the power of being confident, having a clear vision and being innovative. With this combination, Ronert says she’s been able to continue to climb the ladder and be more passionate about her work.
“We all have this little voice in our head of self-doubt and sometimes you just have to shut it off. Whether you’re a small fish or a big fish, you have to show up. If you got a vision of what you ultimately want and you stay that course, you will be shocked at how you hit those milestones. ” Ronert said.