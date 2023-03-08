If a dangerous situation should occur at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, UNL Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Marty Fehringer said students would know “quickly.”
UNL Alert, the university’s emergency alert system, notifies students in the event of an emergency through text messages, emails and on social media.
After the shooting at Michigan State University, MSU campus police were questioned regarding the 13-minute delay between being alerted to shots fired and issuing an emergency notification through email or text.
“We had a total of 15 minutes not knowing what was going on, as well as not knowing where to avoid,” said MSU student Maren Freifeld at a campus town-hall meeting in February.
There are templates in place in preparation to issue a first alert to ensure it will be sent quickly, which would be sent by a UNLPD dispatcher, according to Fehringer.
During an emergency, the speed and substance of updates through UNL Alert would depend on how quickly and how much additional relevant information is determined by law enforcement. Follow-up information could come from either the dispatcher, the chief or assistant chief or anyone who can receive information from law enforcement and enter it into the alert system.
People can also view alerts on the university’s website, from University Communication and through digital signage and computer screen pop-ups and emergency beacons.
A UNL Alert was last issued on Feb. 16, when the university closed due to a snowstorm. Other than school closings, emergencies during which alerts are sent include fires, bomb threats, civil disturbances, chemical spills and hazards, armed intruders and confirmed tornadoes. Besides emergencies, Fehringer said the alert system is tested regularly.
The 1990 Clery Act requires universities to give timely warnings of serious or ongoing threats to the campus community. In the event of immediate danger to the community, universities may issue emergency notifications.
The university and law enforcement may have another option for broadcasting emergency notification through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.
IPAWS, run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allows federal, state, tribal and local authorities to issue critical information to mobile phones, radio and television and other public alerting systems.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management can send a wireless emergency alert locally or countywide through IPAWS, according to Jim Davidsaver, emergency management director of LLCEMA. Davidsaver added through email that LLCEMA has a strong working relationship with UNL.
“If UNL requested Emergency Management to issue an emergency notification due to a shooting or any other immediate/[imminent] threat on UNL property, I would do so,” Davidsaver said in an email.
UNL was introduced to UNL Alert the same month as the then-deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, the April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech shooting. During that shooting, school officials failed to notify students for over an hour-and-a-half after being alerted to a possible gunman in the area.
Within that same month, UNL Alert was implemented as a desktop application for students, staff and faculty. Before then, emergencies were broadcast through campus wide emails and web postings. In October of that year, the system became a personalized emergency warning system utilizing emails, phone calls and text messages among other channels.
At the time, UNL Alert was an opt-in service for UNL students, faculty and staff. In 2013, university officials transitioned again to an email-and-text-only service but remained opt-in. The program became an opt-out for anyone with a university email in 2015 but remained an opt-in text service.
"Emergency managers know that effective emergency communication is accomplished with multiple and overlapping, but consistent, messages,” said Christine Jackson, vice chancellor of business and finance in 2007, when UNL Alert grew from a desktop application to a multi-channel service.
“No one method will reach all recipients, but if we send redundant messages with multiple delivery methods, the chance for receiving the communication is improved greatly. That's what helps save lives," Jackson added.