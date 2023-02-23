The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s University Housing emailed family housing residents on Tuesday with an updated housing plan following almost a year of discussion between the university and family housing representatives.
Discussion plans began when UNL housing services in February 2022 announced a plan in an email to sell two of its family housing complexes. The plan was quickly paused following emotional responses from current residents.
“Our goal for Family Housing is to support our students with families as they attend the University,” said Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, in an email.
“With the guidance of the Workgroup, the involvement of student leaders and the openness of the University leadership, we were able to identify a mutually agreeable solution and future direction that responds to the needs and pressures of providing housing to our students with families.”
The updated family housing plan said the university will close the housing units at 2244 Vine St. and 2224 U St. effective June 30, 2023 but will maintain the units at 2222 Vine St. and the Colonial Terrace units for the next three to five years.
“Repairs and maintenance needed for the 2244 Vine St. and 2224 U St. properties would be cost-prohibitive and detrimental to the long-term goals of providing housing for this very important segment of our population,” Reed said.
The university will pay for the relocation for current residents of the closing housing units on Vine and U Streets. Those residents will be moved into units in the remaining Vine Street complex or Colonial Terrace apartments. The email said a family housing staff member will contact each resident individually to discuss placement preferences and new lease/contract terms for 2023-24.
Genese Clark, a global family health and wellbeing graduate student, has been living in university family housing since summer 2021 and was one of three family housing representatives that worked with the university to make a plan that would work for both parties.
“No one will be displaced,” Clark said. “Their goal is that no one has less than what they have now…so that’s a win in my opinion.”
The email announcing the new plan stated that in most cases, residents of the closing complexes will be moved into units similar to their current unit, but in some cases, residents will be placed into larger units, in which case their rent will remain the same as what they currently pay.
With these changes, the email announced the development of a new contract/lease agreement that will begin on July 1. The updated lease will be shared with residents at the beginning of March, but it will include a rent increase.
The email said the increase will be minimal and will include certain utilities, some of which residents currently have to pay for separately.
Anupam Ghosh, another family housing representative and graduate economics student, said in an email that the rent increase is about $150/month on average. Ghosh said that if graduate assistantships do not rise to reflect the increased rents, there will be a greater pressure on the families in these housing units, which often rely solely on that stipend.
“Many of the graduate students [living in family housing] are international students…their spouses are not students and are then unable to work because of their visa restrictions,” Clark said.
Since the university said they will keep the remaining two family housing complexes for the next three to five years, Clark said the issue is ongoing, but she believes the university is taking an internal family housing report's recommendation to include a long-term family housing plan in the campus master plan to heart.
“The stress of it all was the hardest thing to deal with,” Clark said. “I’m trying to focus on my studies and research on top of being a parent to two young children and a wife…I’m glad that it’s over for now. I’m just glad that it’s over.”