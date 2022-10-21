Just by the entrance of the University Health Center, stacks of soft, gooey, delicious brownies serve as a reward for students who experience the momentary pain of a flu shot.
In an effort to get more students vaccinated against influenza, the health center is giving out free brownies when students receive their free flu shot until the end of October.
“I wanted to go to the health center because they’re giving out free brownies and I really like brownies, and so does my stomach, so it’s a good trade off,” said Noah Wixon, a freshman supply chain management major.
For students like Wixon, getting both the shot and brownie for free is the perfect reason to get their flu shot.
Nebraska Medicine’s Marketing Strategist, Aimee Grindstaff, said the purpose of pairing flu shots with brownies was to promote vaccinations amidst Nebraska’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as highlight the opening of a new Tazza Coffee Express within the UHC in partnership with University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Dining Services.
After two years of continuous mask-wearing, the flu season in 2021 impacted less people than pre-pandemic, but now that masks are no longer required on campus, it is expected that the flu will hit students harder than previous years, according to Stephanie Floth, med-clinic nurse at the UHC.
“We often hear from students, ‘I can’t miss class.’ So the flu, COVID and other respiratory illness[es] that circulate this time of year can [have] very similar symptoms that cause you to be sick enough that you can’t attend class,” Floth said. “If there isn’t any other good incentive for students, that should be a big one to try to keep yourself [as] healthy as possible to continue to attend class.”
According to Stephanie Kloucek, a student assistant at Nebraska Medicine, another objective is to get more students vaccinated, but free vaccinations are also meant to get students to come into the UHC and gain some familiarity with the office.
For some freshmen, going to the doctor by themselves can be a new, anxiety-inducing experience. The UHC wants to introduce students to going to the doctor alone, and getting a flu shot is one of the easiest and best ways to do that.
“It’s like a bridge between going into a regular doctor’s office and going in with your parents. They help you out a lot more and hold your hand a little bit more,” Kloucek said.
For freshman Malyssa Cool, an advertising and public relations and broadcasting major, going to the UHC for the first time was a little nerve racking – however, she said that all the staff members she interacted with were helpful and kind.
“They asked a lot of questions about my personal life to get to know me and it made me feel really safe. They did their job perfectly and explained everything about the process,” Cool said.