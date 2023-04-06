The University Health Center is facing an anticipated net loss of $2,348,194 for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the Committee for Fee Allocations.
Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Josh Overocker said this projected budget deficit comes from a declining number of patients using services that require insurance converging with increasing costs for staff and equipment.
The health center receives its funding from two areas: around 60% of its funding comes from student fees, and 40% comes from insurance, according to Overocker.
While student fees cover five yearly office visits with a medical or travel clinic provider, the health center bills insurance for other treatments like lab work or physical therapy
Overocker explained that the prime change in funding over the last few years has been because fewer students have come in for services primarily covered by insurance. Additionally, he noted that the cost to pay doctors and staff, along with prices for equipment and supplies, have risen recently due to inflation.
“To some degree, it's fewer students who are going for voluntary visits at the health center,” Overocker said. “Maybe we've generally had a healthier society in that time period and maybe we have people who have chosen to go somewhere else.”
The health center has been pulling from reserve funds built up before the COVID-19 pandemic to balance these changes for the past few years, but it is beginning to run out, said Overocker.
When focusing on solving this issue, Overocker emphasized that students remain the health center’s top priority.
Currently, the health center only serves students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. However, because they are looking for additional external revenue, Overocker said they are considering opening the doors to faculty and staff as a way to increase insurance revenue.
Overocker related this search for outside financing to the campus unions, who have external vendors like Starbucks as ways to generate more funding without negatively impacting students by raising costs or cutting services.
He said that if this were to be incorporated, students would continue to be at the forefront of the health center’s focus.
“We can't put students out in the process,” he said. “We want to make sure students have first priority and this is their health center. But we're looking for what those other revenue pots are.”
Jessica Windh, a graduate student who was on the health center’s subcommittee for the CFA, pointed to other university resources like the Campus Recreation Center, which already has provisions in place for faculty and staff usage as an additional source of revenue.
“The gyms do it,” Windh said, “so why shouldn’t the health center do it?”
Although the CFA has proposed an increase of $394,141 in student fees for the health center for the next academic year, Overocker said those increased funds are not directed toward the deficit.
Instead, he said most would go towards Counseling and Psychological Services to increase staffing and payment for counselors and psychologists to remain competitive.
Part of this decision came from student input, saying that they would support more money going toward CAPS, according to Windh.
Parts of the increased fees will be directed toward the health center, but these are to support increased wages for staff, Overocker said.
Spearheaded by Ashwin Mannur, a junior economics major, the Association of Students at the University of Nebraska recently voted to establish a health center task force to keep student voices in the conversation when finding solutions for the deficit.
Their goal is to work with Student Affairs and the health center to look at potential policy changes, how they might impact students and what recommendations they can make for them, Mannur said in an email.
Overocker said this perspective is critical as they approach what is necessary for students, as they can speak on what might or might not be used instead of just deciding for them.
At some point, he added, the decision will have to come to the university and Nebraska Medicine, which works as a partner with the health center, to make the final call on how to handle the deficit. Still, student input is a critical part of the process.
“Students talk about what really is valuable or meaningful to them, rather than us just making the assumption about what's there,” Overocker said.