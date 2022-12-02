After the success of a statewide ballot measure to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 through $1.50 increments each year, the results of the mandate in the near future are coming into focus.
The initiative — which Nebraskans passed by a 59% to 41% split during the past election cycle in November — could affect employers and employees alike at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In addition to being the treasurer for the Abel Hall Council, Noah Wixon, a freshman supply chain management major, works the front desk at Abel and Selleck Halls.
As a member of both the governing and working bodies of the residence halls, Wixon said he’s aware of the residence halls’ struggles to staff the desk on a 24/7 basis due to a variety of factors that he hopes the wage hike will help to mitigate.
Wixon noted that many senior employees, who are necessary for training new staff, have quit due to the relatively low $9.75 daytime, $10.25 nighttime starting pay. Additionally, he said that despite the relative ease of the job, many new hires don’t last past three weeks, something he partially attributed to the sedentary and socially isolating nature of the job.
“It’s like sitting in a library for three hours,” Wixon said. “It’s not social at all, so I think that is a factor too because a lot of people in college want to get to know people.”
The issue is especially compounded during night shifts, and Wixon believes it could be counteracted by providing student workers with more pay.
“Right now, the hardest thing is trying to find people to cover for the weirder shifts like 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. or 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.,” Wixon said. “I think, over time, it’ll just motivate [desk assistants] to work more.”
The minimum wage increase isn’t without its drawbacks for the campus, however, according to Amy Lanham, Director of Campus Recreation.
Lanham said the wage hike came as something of a surprise to her department.
“I was incredibly surprised, in the state of Nebraska, that this had passed, so I don’t think we were quite as ready to deal with it as we should have been,” Lanham said.
According to Lanham, the biggest challenge posed by the new baseline wage increase derives from the fact that Campus Recreation’s budget operates on a fixed amount of income based upon student fees, which are set at the beginning of each fiscal year at the end of June.
Since the minimum wage will first increase on Jan. 1, 2023 — from $9 to $10.50 per hour — Lanham said the department will be forced to make cuts in order to continue paying its workers during the spring semester.
Those cuts will include restricting hours at East Campus’ Recreation & Wellness Center to weekdays only through the spring semester, as well as adjusting staffing and phasing out certain positions at City Campus’ recreation center to maintain its current hours of operation, according to Lanham.
She added that the department rarely has issues with staffing, averaging around 60 or more applicants across its 20 positions, which she attributed to Campus Recreation tending to attract more self-motivated employees due to the nature of the job.
Now, however, Lanham said she wonders if the new baseline of $10.50 per hour across all campus jobs will draw some students elsewhere.
“We’ve never had that issue because people like to work here and it’s a fun environment and they enjoy what they’re doing,” Lanham said. “I do see when they’re knowing that everything across campus starts out at $10.50, it’s like, ‘Oh, well maybe I’d much rather sit at the desk than work over here.’”
She said that the ultimate increase to $15 an hour also poses issues for the university’s baseline pay for full-time, non-student employees, such as custodians and dining hall workers.
“That just hit the $15 mark this past year,” Lanham said. “So that’s somewhat of an issue too when you have a full-time person just making $15 and you have the student part-time, trying to keep that parity kind of in check as well.”
Wixon agreed that the wage hike won’t be without potential drawbacks. He said that the increased draw and subsequent competition for desk assistant jobs, although a boon to the residence halls’ nighttime staffing struggles, might also serve to further increase turnover among veteran workers who become frustrated by the increased competition for shifts.
“When there’s more applicants, there’s not enough space in the schedule,” Wixon said. “It can get rid of people who want to work multiple shifts together like myself, and it can also get in the way of workers making schedules for themselves.”
He also saw potential issues arising from the reallocation of residence hall funds towards wages and away from repairs on hall appliances such as washing machines and air filters, as well as funding for hall-wide activities for residents.
“I think it’s going to have to be like one or the other,” Wixon said. “We either cut on big events or we cut on big spending to have money for the employees.”
Conversely, Lanham acknowledged a few other campus-wide benefits that the wage hike will provide, including the simplicity of setting an equal baseline of pay across most on-campus part-time jobs for students.
Additionally, she said the challenges posed by the change will push her department to reassess the importance of its values.
“Our goal is to not increase the expense of higher ed…and if you know that you have a finite amount of money to pay people, how do we get super creative?” Lanham said.
“I think what that will help us do is be more reflective than we already are on why we offer it, what we offer and what need we are meeting in the community.”