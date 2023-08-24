University of Nebraska systems President Ted Carter announced yesterday he will leave Nebraska to become the next president of The Ohio State University. Carter will serve as NU’s president through December and begin his term with OSU at the start of next year.
Below are statements from leaders within the state and the University of Nebraska.
NU Regent Tim Clare
Clare emphasized the NU Board of Regents’ focus on the leadership transition in his statement. The Board will meet on Friday, Aug. 25 to discuss the steps to select NU’s next president.
“Ted Carter has provided transformational leadership for the University of Nebraska. We are incredibly grateful that he and Lynda answered the call to serve our university at such an important period in our history. While this news is bittersweet, we understand Ted and Lynda’s decision to take on this new opportunity,” Clare said. “It is the highest priority of the Board to ensure a seamless transition of leadership so that we do not lose momentum in advancing our plans to move the University of Nebraska to an even higher level of excellence. We thank President Carter for giving us time to be thoughtful about our next steps and for his commitment to doing all he can to set up our next leader for success.”
University Chancellors
Each chancellor of the universities in the NU system released separate statements.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett thanked Carter for his service to Nebraska in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
“Join me in thanking President Carter for his exceptional leadership at Nebraska. He has helped the NU system build toward a brighter future. I wish him well in this new role at Ohio State and look forward to competing with him and the Buckeyes in Big Ten athletics,” Bennett said.
Chancellors from University of Nebraska Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center all expressed their gratitude for Carter and his wife Lynda for their years of service to Nebraska.
Paul Pechous, president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska
Pechous congratulated Carter in a statement to The Daily Nebraskan.
“While we are sad to see President Carter leave the University of Nebraska, I am happy that he and his wife Lynda get to begin an exciting next chapter at The Ohio State University. President Carter’s appreciation for the importance of higher education and his commitment to access and affordability of a great education has been outstanding. Over the last four years, President Carter has helped navigate the COVID pandemic and the economic headwinds facing our university while maintaining steadfast leadership. I am appreciative of his time here. We look forward to the next four months with President Carter,” Pechous said.
UNL Vice Chancellor for Athletics Trev Alberts
“I have great respect and admiration for President Carter and the leadership he has provided for the University of Nebraska. Ted and I quickly made a connection during my time on the University of Nebraska Omaha campus and have had a great relationship throughout his time in Nebraska. His leadership is also one of the primary reasons I am in my current position in Nebraska Athletics. Angie and I wish Ted and his wife, Lynda, nothing but great success in their endeavor,” Alberts said.
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule
Football Head Coach Matt Rhule spoke about Carter’s departure on KLIN’s Sports Nightly. Rhule was disappointed by the news but shared his gratitude for what Carter has done at Nebraska.
"He's one of the big reasons I came here – just knowing there was that leadership from Trev and him. Obviously, I'm disappointed, but I certainly understand. He's done a great job here. And I trust Trev a lot. I think the big thing for me is having Trev Alberts as the athletic director is the most important thing in the world for me. He's been so great. He's a visionary. He's strategic. I think President Carter, bringing Trev here and me here, I'll be forever grateful. He'll be here for the rest of the year and I know he'll make sure we get off to a great start. [I’m] excited for him and excited to meet who we have next," Rhule said.
Gov. Jim Pillen
Pillen released an initial statement Tuesday afternoon, praising Carter’s work as NU president.
“The leadership pillars established by the Board of Regents, which defined the expectations of the President’s job, spoke clearly to Ted and his skill set. President Carter has been an extraordinary asset to NU students, faculty, staff members and our state taxpayers over the last three and a half years. Suzanne and I wish Ted and Lynda the best. The role of NU President is one of great responsibility as well as great opportunity – especially the ability to impact future generations. I know the role of NU President will speak to others very soon and we will gain another perfect fit for the university system,” Pillen said.
Pillen later said he was very disappointed with the news in a phone call interview with KLIN Wednesday morning.
“Disappointment in higher education in terms of presidents that just don’t stick with you. Four years and move on to a greener pasture. I love Ted Carter, I think the world of him, but he gave us his word. We changed things, we improved things so him bailing at this moment is very disappointing.”
Pillen served on the NU Board of Regents before he was elected governor in 2022.
Other government officials
“Ted Carter successfully led the University of Nebraska system through a period of great change and significant hurdles, including a worldwide pandemic. During his time at NU, he strengthened the university’s finances and helped better connect the system to the communities it serves. He will be a great leader for Ohio State – Mandi and I wish him and Lynda all the best as they prepare for their transition,” Rep. Mike Flood said.
“Susanne and I thank Ted Carter for his service to the University of Nebraska and our state during a critical period of its history. No state is more connected to its university system than Nebraska. I have every confidence the Board of Regents will find someone who is committed to partnering with Nebraskans to ensure that partnership continues,” Senator Pete Ricketts said.