Unify UNL is a Student Election Group made up of over 40 students working under three guiding principles — transparency, inclusion and collaboration — to bridge the gap between students and the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska.
“Those three words mean a lot of different things to a lot of people,” said Paul Pechous, a junior special education major.
Pechous is running for student body president and student regent on the idea that the University of Nebraska system should exist for students, not the other way around.
“Students are pretty incredible. Especially our students,” Pechous said. “I want to do everything I can to ensure that all of my peers and all these people who I consider my 24,000-person family have the support they need to be successful.”
When focusing on how collaboration will be integral to Unify’s mission, Pechous said he looks to transitions in leadership at the student government and university levels. After Chancellor Ronnie Green announced his retirement, changes in ASUN and university leadership began to unfold.
“We know that we're going to welcome these new individuals, these new leaders to campus and what better way to do that than with students,” Pechous said. “So we're really excited to foster a really collaborative space with the university leaders in our different campus partners.”
Though Unify is the only SEG running for election this year, there are three independent candidates as well as fee allocation bills up for vote on the ballot this week.
“I know looking down at the slate, for all but two colleges, it’s one party so I think a lot of people might get complacent,” said Pechous. “But it's really really important to not kind of get in this mindset of ‘It doesn't matter,’ because even if there's only one name in your college, we, the ASUN organization, still want your voice to be heard. And the best way you can do that is by voting.”
Shivani Mudhelli, a senior mathematics and computer science major, sits as the chair for the Committee of Fee Allocations. Mudhelli, who is running for external vice president through Unify, stressed the importance of transparency between the student government and the student body.
“We don't deserve to know certain information over other students,” Mudhelli said. “We just have to act as the messenger about that information.”
Transparency to Mudhelli is ensuring that every student knows about the information that impacts their education.
“Whether that be decisions about university administration or speaking on behalf of students in Board of Regents meetings, or even just having feedback forms and focus groups to understand what concerns are actually affecting students,” Mudhelli said. “And not just the only things we might face on a day-to-day basis is super important.”
Finally, the group focuses on inclusion. This principle of inclusion means creating a space for all students to feel that their experiences are meaningful to ASUN.
“We do emphasize learning from each other,” Mudhelli said. “And we definitely don't try to speak on anyone else's experience. That's theirs to share.”
Running with a Student Election Group provides the efficiency and support that every member of the executive team values.
“There's strength in numbers, but there's also strength in a goal,” said Natalie Hole, a junior political science major. “And by running with an SEG, you have the opportunity to get the getting-to-know-you out of the way and kind of focus on really strong transitions.”
Hole joined Unify as presumptive chief of staff and advocates for meeting students where they're at.
“We have a lot of work to do in terms of rebuilding connections with the communities on campus that might not feel comfortable coming to ASUN and we want to kind of recognize with our group that we don't want to speak for everybody,” Hole said. “But we do want to have the relationship with people to amplify that voice and to feel comfortable supporting them in rooms where we have a voice.”
Lauren Kruger, a junior biological sciences major, is running for internal vice president, who is responsible for fostering relationships between committees and members of ASUN.
“I think it's pretty clear that there are some internal things in ASUN that could be elevated in a way and a lot of that is also working with the external vice president in their roles with outreach,” Kruger said. “And I think with these two roles working in tandem we can create an environment where we include every corner of campus and function as a unit.”