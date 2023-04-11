It was another consecutive week of relatively minimal criminal activity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as the early spring came into full bloom during the eleventh week of classes.
Rounding out the crime blotter were two arrests for marijuana found in students’ cars, two open cases involving prank calls to the UNL Police Department and a hit-and-run on an unattended car.
The first drug arrest occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, April 4 at the Vine Street Parking Garage. After two students were found in a stationary car smoking weed and drinking from a six pack of beer, one of the students took credit for possession of both and was cited and released for possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor, according to UNLPD Sergeant Chadd Stutheit.
The second arrest occurred 22 hours later on Tuesday after a student ran a red light near 14th and Vine Streets. After pulling the student over, a UNLPD officer found loose marijuana and rolling papers in the car, both of which the student was cited and released for being in possession of.
The first of the open cases involved a series of prank calls reporting nonsensical, false crimes to UNLPD by a robotically generated voice in the early post-midnight hours on Friday, April 7. It isn’t the first time the department has dealt with such prank calls, and Stutheit said they are hoping to trace the origin of the calls.
UNLPD is also investigating a hit-and-run of a parked car at R Street Parking Garage, which was reported on April 8.
Generally, the university sees an uptick in thefts and other outdoor crimes as the weather improves, according to Stutheit; although, that hasn’t been the case over the past two weeks.
“It’s kind of just been an anomaly,” Stutheit said. “It’s kind of a weird trend right now, but it’s a good one.”