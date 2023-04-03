St. Baldrick’s Shave for the Brave event raised $9,190 for childhood cancer and had 14 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students shave their hair to spread awareness for childhood cancer.
All the money raised at the event put on by the National Residence Hall Honorary program on campus goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is a volunteer and donor-powered charity that supports finding a cure for cancer.
“The main goal is to spread awareness and educate people on childhood cancer and St. Baldrick’s Foundation,” said Xinyu Liu, vice president of operations at NRHH and a junior actuarial science major who planned the event this year. “We want to let students and staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to know that there is a way that we can all contribute to help find the cure for childhood cancer. We want to see these children grow up into healthy adults and give back to those who helped them and their communities.”
This year, the event included a new mini-quarter auction. Participants were able to bid on prizes and the money was donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. In between sessions, shavees came up to the stage to shave their heads in support of raising funds to find a cure for cancer.
“It was really successful in general,” Liu said. “We had eight more shavees compared to last year. This really surprised me because I didn't expect this many people to sign up to shave. We also had some people who signed up on the day of the event to become a shavee.”
While some students showed solidarity by sporting a shaved head, there are other ways students can help the cause without having to shave their hair off. Students can sign up as volunteers, spread the event on social media or donate to the cause.
“We also have some tablings before the event, and we had two students who came up and told us that they were once diagnosed with childhood cancer,” Liu said. “One of them shared a short story and said he was able to overcome it and received academic scholarships and is now here at UNL.”
The first Shave for the Brave event on campus was held in March 2000 and raised about $104,000 with 19 shavees. NRHH has hosted the event every year since.
“I think we definitely helped more people learn about childhood cancer and St. Baldrick’s Foundation,” Liu said, “and let them understand the impacts they can make. Especially for the shavees, I think if someone asks them about why they are bald, they can proudly answer, ‘Because I choose to shave for the brave.’”