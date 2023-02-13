On Thursday, Feb. 9, students gathered to voice their concerns and ideas about what they are looking for in the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Although the turnout was small, the conversation covered impactful aspects of what it would mean to be the next chancellor. Both undergraduate and graduate students voiced their desires for a leader who stands with students and prioritizes funding for stipends and grants.
The board guaranteed that they would present a diverse grouping of student-driven individuals to the Chancellor Search Committee.
The search for a new chancellor is still in the beginning stages, following Chancellor Ronnie Green’s retirement announcement in December. Green plans to step away in June 2023, or when his successor is named.
David Jenkins, a graduate student studying nutrition and health sciences, voiced his desire for a chancellor who would stand with the students and faculty in the face of adversity. He cited Green’s racial equity plan, which the past Gov. Pete Ricketts opposed.
“It was nice to see Chancellor Green really stand his ground and stand behind the student and staff and say, ‘This is what we feel is important,’ even though somebody who is in a higher position was opposed,” Jenkins said.
As a grad student and someone in an RSO, Jenkins emphasized the need to have a leader who has a track record of obtaining large amounts of funding.
Tania Neri-Rodriguez, a senior ethnic studies major, said she would like to see someone who could represent people of color through lived experience.
Mahima Rasquinha, a graduate student studying immunology, expressed that she would want a chancellor with a background in research who understands the necessity of grants and stipends for graduate students.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate teaching assistants can receive stipends of up to $17,400 during the 2023-24 academic year, which is slightly below average, Rasquinha noted.
“It's still less compared to what a decent living wage is for an individual, as well as a family, here in Nebraska,” Rasquinha said. “Someone that would understand that and would advocate for increasing stipends would really help us.”
Faculty discussed the importance of increasing stipends in their forum as well, Roderick McDavis, a former president of Ohio University who helped moderate the forum, said. He said because they heard this problem across different sessions, it was more likely to end up in the leadership profile when vetting candidates.
This forum was one of multiple, with others focusing on faculty and staff feedback.
When asked about challenges the future chancellor would have to deal with, Jacob Drake, president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, discussed the lasting effects of the alleged sexual assault by a member of UNL’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, which caused a string of nightly protests to erupt on campus in fall 2021.
How the potential candidate continues to handle sexual assault on campus would be a challenge they would have to focus on, Drake said.
The board’s input
Currently, a national recruiting firm hired by the University of Nebraska is building a position profile to display exactly what they’re looking for in a new leader. After compiling public feedback, the firm learns the qualities necessary for the job description and begins advertising nationally to candidates, Chief Communication Officer Melissa Lee said.
“We want to know what students are looking for in their leader,” Lee said. “What qualities they think we should be looking for, that really unique perspective and the input of the students is so important.”
While the newly announced Chancellor Search Committee — which is full of UNL affiliates — will guide the search, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter hired the AGB Search firm to develop the position profile and identify a pool of candidates.
In 2019, AGB Search was contracted by the University of Nebraska to recruit a new president after the retirement of President Hank Bounds.
Three members of AGB Search — McDavis, Sally Mason, president emerita of the University of Iowa and Garry Owens, founding dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Texas Tech University — moderated the forum.
The board said it was looking for someone that's already working in a college or university or in the private sector at a higher level. McDavis said they want someone who has administrative experience and has been in a senior leadership role.
Mason stated that the chancellor’s salary would be between $500,000 and $1 million, which she said was competitive and wouldn’t inhibit any desired person from applying. Green’s base salary was $430,000. She added that it was still much lower than the football coach. Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule’s starting salary is $5.5 million, which will increase to $12.5 million by 2030.
McDavis said in the last three years, over half of the people that AGB Search has located for other colleges have been either women or people of color. He said that they ensure that the pool of candidates has diversity “in every sense of the definition.”
The last three universities the company has worked with each selected a woman as the next president, which was the first time for the University of Wisconsin and the University of Iowa. UNL has never had a female chancellor.
AGB Search guarantees they will present a diverse grouping, but the Chancellor Search Committee, and ultimately Carter, has the final say in the placement.
The board emphasized that a desired chancellor would not be politically driven but see legislators as prospective donors because they approve most funding for the university. McDavis said a chancellor leaning too far in a political position can cause the university to receive less funding.
“You have to be able and willing, go to the Legislature and campaign to get more funding for your institution,” McDavis said.
Mason added that fundraising ability is a key attribute in the chancellor search. Between working with donors and alumni through philanthropy and communicating with the legislature properly through grant writing, being able to get necessary funding is a necessity, Mason said.
“We see the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a destination,” McDavis said. “This is not a stepping stone. We look for people who see this as their destination job. We want to find people who want to be here for a long period of time.”