The Selleck Food Court has increased its prices this school year. Meal choices that were once one meal swipe now are more than a meal swipe. Students also think some of the portions are different compared to last school year.
Selleck is a popular, quick dining option for students on campus with options such as Cold Creations, Grains & Greens, Moxie’s Gluten-free Cafe, Pasta Buono, Scarlet Skillet, Selleck Cafe and Qdoba.
“They’re very overpriced compared to the previous years,” said Alana Ross, a junior studying advertising and public relations and sports media and communication. “It shouldn’t be more than a meal swipe to get food and not making people use dining dollars.”
Ross’s go-to at Selleck is a Qdoba Bowl. A Bowl is now one meal swipe, which is $9, and an additional $1.25. All other options at Qdoba also increased in price.
“Our food costs have risen significantly in the past year, and we needed to make adjustments to some of our pricing in response to that,” said David Annis, the director of University Dining Services. “I believe the most visible change to most students is the Qdoba pricing. Qdoba took two price increases last year that we did not pass along to students at the time. We needed to make some adjustments over the summer. Hopefully, you notice, though, that we are still trying to save you a little money.”
For comparison, off-campus Qdoba locations charge $10.75 for a Bowl and the on-campus location charges $10.25 for a Bowl and drink. A drink at an off-campus Qdoba is an extra $2.95, which would make what you can get on campus for $10.25, $13.70 off-campus.
There were also changes in meal plans for this school year. First-year students have five meal plan options this year rather than the four options last school year.
“It's kind of crazy because they made the meal plans more expensive for less stuff,” said Alexander Huddleston, a sophomore studying political science. “So now that they're charging even more it's kind of outrageous. I know inflation is a thing or whatever but you know, come on.”
Huddleston has a meal plan this year, which he mostly only uses for lunch. This allows him to grab stuff while out on campus for classes, rather than going back to his apartment.
“I still go because it's still good, but it's just annoying,” Huddleston said. “I mean, it's not stopping me from going, but it's annoying.”
Pasta Buono, one of Selleck’s most popular choices, has changed what is included in a meal swipe rather than the price. Last school year, one meal swipe could get you a bowl of pasta, a side, a bread option and a drink. This school year, the bread option is an extra charge rather than included in a meal swipe.
Out of five students interviewed, all five think the portion of the pasta dish is smaller.
“Yes, I do think the portions are smaller,” said Kyanne Casperson, a sophomore studying forensic science. “I’m not sure if I have noticed it at Qdoba as much, but Pasta Buono definitely cut their portions way down.”
Even though some students think the portions are smaller, Selleck is using the same size pan for Pasta Buono, Annis said.
“We debated going a little smaller in serving size, but there was no cost pressure in this area to do that,” Annis said. “Many students tell us that while it is a lot to eat, they can share it or have it for a second meal.”
The Daily Nebraskan found in interviews with students that Pasta Buono is the only Selleck restaurant that has had comments on portions.
“It doesn't change my meal options, but it does make me a little nervous when I'm paying for my lunch with both a meal swipe and my dining dollars almost every single day,” Casperson said. “What do I do at the end of the semester if I am out of both? Food insecurity is a very real thing on this campus for some students. So I think if they are going to raise food prices, they should at least raise the amount of money that each meal swipe has.”