State Sen. Tom Brewer introduced a bill in January that would allow Nebraska citizens to carry concealed firearms without a permit or license.
The bill, LB77, was introduced Jan. 5 and would get rid of the current law for carrying firearms, which requires an individual to pass a background check, submit a $100 permit fee and complete a gun safety course to get a permit to carry a gun. If the bill passes, these requirements would no longer stand and anyone — other than those prohibited to carry a gun — would be allowed to conceal carry without a permit.
“If Nebraska adopts LB77 and constitutional carry becomes the law of the land, I believe society will become more comfortable around guns and firearm ownership will increase,” said the president of the Young Republicans recognized student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Wyatt Cassidy. “Additionally, Nebraskans will feel safer knowing that it is easier to defend themselves from any potential threats.”
If this bill is approved, it would also prohibit counties, cities and villages from regulating anything dealing with firearms.
“I believe LB77 was introduced on a basis of freedom rather than safety,” Cassidy, a sophomore construction management major, said. “Compared to other ‘red’ states across the nation, Nebraska is one of the few that has yet to allow constitutional carry. Overall, eliminating the need to have a permit to carry a gun will allow Americans to better exercise their Second Amendment rights and give gun owners a sense of protection from a federal government that has slowly been taking their freedoms away since 1776.”
However, Ashlyn Connaghan, a freshman advertising and public relations major on a pre-law track, had a differing perspective.
“It makes me feel worried about the future of our state Legislature and our state as a whole if we’re getting rid of a law amidst a steadily growing trend of gun violence, not only when it comes to Nebraska and relating to crime but also in the broader scheme of America, and far-too-frequent shootings,” Connaghan said.
The bill would allow Nebraskan citizens to exercise their right to bear arms. However, Connaghan, who identifies as a Democrat, is concerned about the bill because she said guns can have negative impacts.
“I think this would likely increase the number of shootings, because, statistically, when more people have guns without having at least some check to ensure it’s at least somewhat safe in their possession, that is an inevitable result,” Connaghan said.
So far this year, there have been at least 146 mass shootings in the United States. For the past three years, there have been an average of almost two mass shootings a day.
“Stopping shootings begins with taking a close look at our culture,” Cassidy said. “We live in a society that has turned its back on our lord and savior, Jesus Christ. The traditional nuclear family is disappearing and young people feel as if they have no belonging due to anxiety and a need for affirmation among peers. People are spending more time at home and behind a screen. In other words, people are having less connection to reality and have become desensitized to crime.”
“Putting religion and Jesus back in society will help lost souls find a purpose. America is almost 250 years old and each year, more gun restrictive measures are put in place. However, mass shootings have unfortunately become increasingly common,” Cassidy continued.
Firearms have been used as a tool and have provided food for centuries. Some people grow up hunting, which can require the use of firearms.
Cassidy is from a small town in Missouri and grew up around guns.
“My family preached the importance of safety around firearms, and it was very common to hear neighbors target practicing at all times of the day,” Cassidy said. “Unfortunately, most Americans do not share these same experiences and their understanding of guns is seemingly limited to what they witnessed in ‘Die Hard’ or on mainstream media. Guns have come to be viewed as a weapon rather than a tool.”
In the U.S., 26 states have similar provisions as LB77.
“I think the biggest thing to help would be stricter background checks or other further regulatory laws,” Connaghan said. “There is a big culture issue in this country in which we see violence in the media and know that if it bleeds, it leads, which only spurs on potential shooters who want to be infamous or go down for a cause. It’s obviously impractical to avoid coverage of these events, but the way they’re framed often sensationalize them and focus on the perpetrator too much.”