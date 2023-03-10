The city of Lincoln received a federal grant to improve transportation safety.
The U.S. Department of Transportation gave a $400,000 grant to help advance the work of Safe Streets Lincoln and allow them to create an action plan. This is supposed to work towards reducing 60% of car crashes by 2045. Improvements are going to be made in factors such as street design, speeds, behaviors, technology and policies, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Elizabeth Elliott.
Safe Streets Lincoln is a local initiative to prioritize traffic safety and consider it a public health issue. This initiative was announced last fall by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. This is part of the national Vision Zero Network campaign, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.
“I rarely feel safe driving, there’s a lot of bad drivers,” said Kei Ngyuen, a fifth-year classical languages major. “I've tried to complain about it before and everybody's like, ‘The real problems are slow drivers and infrastructure,’ but I'm like, ‘No. People are always cutting each other off too or a lot of unnecessary speeding and tailgating.’ It's stuff like that where people are just really inconsiderate.”
Ngyuen said he drives almost every day in Lincoln. Unlike Ngyuen, Sela Rikli, a freshman nutrition exercise and health science major, only drives three to four times a week.
“If the cars around me are being safe and if the roads are wide enough or smooth enough, it just makes me feel safe in general,” Rikli said.
The chances of getting into a car crash are one out of 366 for every 1,000 miles driven. Therefore, the more you’re on the road the higher chance you have of getting into a crash. Ngyuen has been in many car accidents here in Lincoln.
“Cars don't like to watch where they're going,” Ngyuen said. “I'll try to honk at them to warn them that I'm right behind them, but then they like plow right into my car anyway. So basically, I've been in many car crashes and it's always been the fault of the other person.”
Projects to reduce the amount of car accidents are already in progress with the new grant. Projects such as separating vehicle and pedestrian traffic and installing flashing beacons are some of the in-progress projects.
Flashing Beacons, as well as Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon crosswalk lights, will help slow down vehicles and reduce pedestrian crashes by up to 47%. So far, 13 flashing beacons have been installed and there are plans to install two more.
“I think in Lincoln, maybe making some of the lanes wider would help and filling in potholes,” Rikli said. “I know 84th Street is really bad with potholes. I take that route a lot.”
Potholes are very common on Lincoln roads due to damage from freezing and thawing water. The grant will also help in fixing these potholes and other flaws in the pavement of the streets.
“I'd be happy that there be something like that, but I don't know how they would achieve that,” Ngyuen said about the grant. “I know a vague bit about that. I know like there's always the issue of trying to allocate enough money to fix the roads. And then people always have to debate what's going to fix the roads and for how long it’s going to take. I’m no politician, but I feel like maybe you could make these kinds of discussions a little more efficient.”