Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil introduced a bill that would allow Nebraska healthcare providers to refuse treatment based on their religious, ethical or moral beliefs.
The medical conscientious objection bill was introduced on Jan. 18 and would allow medical practices, clinics and hospitals to refuse treatment based on conscientious objections or their personal beliefs. The bill also allows businesses and health insurance companies to refuse to pay for treatment for the same reasons. Anyone who forces a practitioner to violate their conscience rights can receive a minimum $5,000 civil penalty.
The bill would make it so medical providers could refuse to perform anything they feel goes against their beliefs, such as non-emergency procedures including abortions, gender-affirming hormone treatment and prescribing birth control. However, emergency procedures are protected under federal law.
“I don't really love the LB810 bill,” said Turner Wittstruck, a freshman majoring in advertising and public relations and broadcasting. “The right for medical professionals to refuse that kind of service is really scary because it doesn't really matter what care somebody needs. They could abuse it based purely on their own decisions on how they feel about certain ethics, which can get messy.”
Some speculate that this bill will target those in the LGBTQ+ community or women trying to get an abortion.
While the bill would not directly affect Olivia Fox, a senior majoring in secondary science, in this way, she still feels it is important to be aware of.
“It affects other people so it's still pretty important. It's frustrating because people are just trying to be living their lives,” Fox said.
Unlike Fox, Wittstruck said he would be affected by this bill and could be turned down by medical providers if it passes.
“I saw descriptions of how somebody could refuse Viagra for somebody because they feel they might be being unfaithful,” Wittstruck said. “I could be refused medications for different sexual activities or stuff that could lead to harm. So yes, this would affect me. That's very scary. And it could affect lots of other people. So yeah, I disagree with it, because it could endanger people.”