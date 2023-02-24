The University of Nebraska is in the process of defining the system budget for the next two school years. Due to a mix of inflation and gaps in enrollment, the university is facing a $23.2 million budget deficit, which comes with possibilities for tuition increases, according to a university spokesperson.
Although the past years have been financially positive for NU, Carter said during the February NU Board of Regents meeting, the current business is “probably not sustainable.”
Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance Michael Zeleny told Nebraska Today that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is facing an additional $13 million gap in addition to a $10.2 million shortfall last year, which creates an approximately $23.2 million budget deficit.
This is primarily due to declining enrollment, which had a 2.2% decrease from fall 2021 to 2022, following a 2.7% decrease from the prior year.
The Board of Regents will announce its tuition decision in June but is in the process of defining it now, according to NU Chief Communications Officer Melissa Lee.
The University of Nebraska has two main sources of funding: state funding and tuition revenue. This funding goes toward salaries, building maintenance, day-to-day operations and more.
In August of 2022, the Board of Regents requested a 3% increase in state funding each year for the next two years.
According to the NU Vice President for Business and Finance Chris Kabourek, state funding covers around 60% of university funds, while tuition covers roughly 40%.
The Nebraska Legislature puts together a state budget every two years, which includes funding for all state agencies, including the University of Nebraska. Currently, at the state capital, the budget is being defined for 2023-25.
Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposed budget, which focuses on cutting taxes and investing in K-12 education, includes a 2% increase for the University of Nebraska.
Each 1% difference is roughly around $6 million to $7 million, according to Lee.
While Carter said he was grateful for Pillen’s proposal, he pointed out that state funding hasn’t met inflationary costs for the past 20 years.
Lee said that even if the 3% increase is fully funded by the Legislature, the University of Nebraska will still have around an additional $25 million shortfall, which is separate from the deficit at the campus level caused by enrollment declines.
“We decided to only submit a 3% increase in order to demonstrate fiscal conservatism to the state,” Lee wrote in a follow-up email. “We know the state has many priorities so we wanted to signal that we are being good partners. We are willing to tighten our belts internally to make up the gap.”
Carter, along with other staff and students, will testify in support of the proposed 3% increase to the Appropriations Committee on March 3 at the Nebraska State Capitol.
After hearing their input, the committee will put together its recommended budget, which Lee said would include some differences from what Pillen proposes. After this, the budget will move to the legislative floor, where senators will establish the final budget, which will be sent to Pillen for his approval or veto.
Although that specific date is unknown, the 90-day legislative session is set to close on June 9.
Once the amount of state funding is set, the NU Board of Regents will look at the year’s operating budget and use that information to determine the cost of tuition in their own June meeting.
The decision to increase tuition or cut positions will be primarily defined by how much the university will spend, what state funding will be and what student enrollment is for the 2023-24 school year, Lee said.
Although the budget won’t be defined for a few more months, and because the university is likely to be financially negative, Lee said they are currently focused on being proactive.
“Even before we know some of these puzzle pieces, we know there's going to be challenges and so we're already starting that process with the chancellors and the vice presidents to look at our budgets and find where we can gain efficiencies and where we might have to make hard choices,” Lee said.
Being proactive will include “hard conversations” around internal staff cuts or tuition increases, Lee said. She added that the university is not looking to make a big tuition increase as affordability is a priority, but the university still must fund its academic quality.
Carter said they will be discussing if tuition freezes – which the University of Nebraska has enacted for the past two years – are sustainable.
With the future potential for budget cuts, Carter said the university will keep three priorities at the forefront: workforce, education and research.
“Those are the three things that we’re going to focus on, and at the end of the day, we will still make a significant contribution to the state,” Carter said. “The workforce development, the health of the state, will only be as strong as our university system."