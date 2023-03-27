Novelist Willa Cather’s 150th birthday, December 7, will be celebrated throughout 2023 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Cather is a big part of Nebraska’s history. She was one of the foremost female American writers of the 20th century. She authored very successful novels that are still popular today. She also wrote about women and how they could play the roles that men usually played.
Various events are being held throughout the year to celebrate Cather’s life and work, such as O Pie-n-Beers and a concert in Lincoln, an international seminar in New York City and a celebratory weekend in Taos, New Mexico.
“I think if we can pull off O Pie-n-Beers — I'd say that's been historically a very fun event,” said Emily Rau, UNL digital humanities professor and editor of the Willa Cather Archive, about the event she’s most looking forward to. “We usually have between 70 and 80 people show up for it — that's the highest attendance we've ever gotten. It's a lot of fun and a nice way to just socialize and get together to celebrate the life and work of Willa Cather.”
O Pie-n-Beers is a celebratory event held at a bar or brewery where the Lincoln community can come together and talk about Cather. This event has been thrown during five different years but hasn’t happened since before the pandemic. The name is a pun based on her book, “O Pioneers!” and will take place on her birthday.
“I'm in the talks with Zipline Brewing to see if they will host the event for us this year and possibly if they will brew a beer in honor of Cather’s 150th birthday that could be served at the event,” Rau said. “So that's one thing that we're just starting to have conversations about, and it'd be great to get that event going again.”
An event that is happening sooner is the World Premiere of “Songs of Correspondence: for mezzo-soprano and string quartet; from the letters of Willa Cather”. This event will be held on April 23 at the Sheldon Museum of Art and is free to the public. The second hour of this event will have a cycle of 11 songs based on Cather’s letters performed by American mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby and the Omni Quartet.
“It was composed by Richard Stout and commissioned by the Cather Project and Academy Archive,” Rau said. “[It is] celebrating the almost wrapping up of the complete letters of Willa Cather, which is an ongoing NEH [National Endowment for the Humanities] funded project that we've been working on since 2014. And we're getting very close to being done with it.”
Other events are being thrown through the Willa Cather Foundation.
“I really enjoy reading her writing, working on her letters and knowing very weird facts about her,” Rau said. “I think Nebraska takes a lot of pride in having her as someone who was one of the first people to really deeply represent this region, especially in such a successful and popular way, and that has endured up until this moment. She's been an important addition to the canon of American literature.”