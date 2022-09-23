The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Fall 2022 Career and Internship Fair continued in the Nebraska Union on Thursday, an event that allows students to explore internships and career pathways one-on-one with employees from the companies attending.
The career fair spans multiple days of September, with a day set aside for East campus residents. The opportunity can help students build robust networks, explore their goals, make meaningful connections and learn more about their craft.
While it might be difficult to make time to go, the experience could end up being what links a student’s studies to their future career.
“Students are super busy, and I always feel bad saying ‘you should do one more thing,’ but the value of a personal connection is huge,” said Emily Wilber, assistant director for Career Education and Inclusion. “That kind of impact on the other side is huge — it can really make the difference, tilt the scale.”
Wilber said that the 105 spots available to employers at the career fair filled up right away, with the first two days having waitlists of up to 30 employers.
The career fair gives students access to sought-after jobs, while also giving employers access to budding hires within the university.
“I think Lincoln, and the University of Nebraska in general, is really good at preparing people for these sorts of situations,” said Gavin Klein, software engineer for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. “It’s super helpful in getting your career off the ground — it lets you build those connections and even just get an idea of what companies you’re interested in.”
While some employers don’t offer work opportunities to freshmen, underclassmen can still benefit from attending the career fair, according to freshman computer science major Kirk Bramwell.
“I talked to some [employers] that weren’t offering internships for freshmen, but I still think it’s valuable to hear their input and feedback on my resume and how to improve myself,” Bramwell said. “You can get a free headshot and there’s tons of gear you can grab, so if not for actual good advice, you can just get free stuff.”
Kathleen Jennings, a junior finance major, said that while she hadn’t attended the career fair in past years, she appreciated the experience.
“Going to college, they give you so many different resources to help you grow into your adulthood and they are super helpful, so just go to the events,” Jennings said. “You never know what opportunities may come from it.”