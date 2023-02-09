In January, State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, Nebraska, proposed a bill that would require a government-issued photo identification when voting.
This is the result of a ballot initiative in the 2022 election, where 65% of constituents voted in favor of a photo ID requirement. The measure specified that the law would be defined by the legislature in the upcoming session.
The bill, LB 535, specifies that voters must have a current document that shows a photograph and name. It would include access to free identification but would require mail-in voters to send notarized proof of a state-issued photo ID to election officials.
The proposal would improve election integrity and increase voter confidence, Slama wrote in the Unicameral Update.
“If approved by the voters of Nebraska, [the amendment] would add another layer of security to our elections — already implemented by 35 other states — without disenfranchising a single voter,” Slama said in the update.
Slama did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Nebraskan.
The bill would not, however, allow student IDs to count as voter identification.
There are currently 35 states with laws requiring voters to present identification during the voting process. The National Conference of State Legislatures specifies a strict photo ID state as one in which voters without an acceptable photographic ID must vote on a provisional ballot and take additional steps after Election Day for it to be counted.
Slama’s bill would put Nebraska into that classification. Out of the eight states currently specified in this category, six allow student IDs issued by a state university.
“Students will want to participate in their election, go to a polling place to vote and be turned away because they don't have a qualifying identification on them,” Heidi Uhing, director of public policy at Civic Nebraska said. “They might pull out their student ID, and it's not going to count.”
Uhing added they believe that UNL’s population – 23,805 enrolled students in the fall, 24% out-of-state students – was significant enough to be accommodated for.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen testified in support of the voter ID bill. Voter ID laws are “common sense” and supported by the majority of Americans, according to Evnen.
In October 2022, Gallup found that 79% of Americans supported requiring photo identification to vote; at the same time, 78% of Americans supported early voting.
Danielle Jefferis, assistant professor of law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, highlighted that out-of-state students, who spend the majority of their time in Nebraska, would struggle to get a government-issued ID.
She emphasized that students who want to exercise their voice in the state they primarily reside in would likely be unable to, as their forms of identification would come from their permanent residence.
“To me, that’s a concern,” Jefferis said. “How are we going to further that equitable access to the ballot box for people who are living here nine months out of the year minimum, but may not have what would qualify as a permanent residence?”
Jefferis also said it is difficult to assess the legality of the bill, as Slama’s underlying justifications for its conception are not clear.
She said that evidence of voter fraud is exceedingly rare, highlighting that there has never been evidence of voter impersonation in the state. The only two cases of election fraud in Nebraska were duplicate voting in 2017.
“Anytime any lawmaker says ‘this is why we're doing something,’ it's always good to drill down on that and say, ‘show me that's a problem,’” Jefferis said. “Give me the evidence so that I can make an assessment of whether I think it's a problem too.”
The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska student government voted to oppose the legislation, saying that the bill would be harmful to students.
ASUN Government Liaison Committee Chair Aleksandra Glowik said that the opposition stemmed from conversations with ASUN President Jacob Drake, who advocates for bills that directly affect students.
The organization goes through each bill with a “fine-tooth comb” to make sure the legislation is applicable to the student body, she said.
According to Glowik, ASUN’s stance comes from a worry about its effect on student voting, as many out-of-state students might only have a student ID. She stated that getting out of class to vote can be difficult enough, so adding more barriers – especially in terms of mail-in voting – hurts student voting.
“We want to promote voter registration and people to vote, but then there are things like this in place that just inhibit our abilities to do that,” Glowik said. “Students have way too much going on already.”
She also said that if the bill passes, Husker Vote Coalition, an organization that provides information to students about voting, may be limited in their efforts because out-of-state students may not be qualified.
As an out-of-state student and Illinois native, Glowik expressed personal worry about voting in Nebraska, saying she wanted to vote in-state to make a difference where she was currently residing. In the 2022 election, she was able to register without an ID and vote in Nebraska. If this bill passes, that would become more complicated.
“With this, I would need a valid Nebraska ID, and I'm not moving here just so I can vote,” Glowik said. “There are too many things that would make life so much harder for all students if this passes.”