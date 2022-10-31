The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
The restaurant does not accept dining dollars yet, but Annis said they plan to incorporate them two weeks from Monday.
According to Annis, the cause for closure has been staffing shortages.
“None of us believed that it would take until the end of October to be able to get the Steak ‘n Shake up and running but it literally took us that long to find employees,” Annis said.
Students waiting in line expressed excitement over the restaurant's opening. As the only Steak ‘n Shake location in Nebraska, it provided a new restaurant experience for some.
Preston Kotik, a junior business administration, biochemistry and political science major, said he had never tried Steak ‘n Shake, and was excited to do so.
“It’s a cool new place to try, so that way it’s not just Chick-fil-A everyday,” Kotik said. “So far the shake is pretty great.”
Others had experiences from out-of-state locations, and were looking forward to having that at UNL.
“I’m excited because I have eaten Steak ‘n Shake before and every time I’ve eaten it I’ve enjoyed it,” said freshman business administration major Jackson Vetter. “I figure it’ll be just as good here.”
Annis highlighted Steak ‘n Shake’s burger options, something no other on-campus restaurant has, as being beneficial to students on campus.
“There really are no burger options on campus,” Annis said. “I do think there needs to be at least one quick service burger option for students.”
Annis said they currently have five full-time and seven part-time employees, and are not overstaffed by any means.
The Steak ‘n Shake corporate team began training with staff on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and stayed through the first 3 days of service.
In the future, Annis expressed his desire to expand the brand outwards through mobile delivery options. As Nebraska’s only branch location, he said he wanted to keep it open late for local residents.
“I think that once we're staffed up we can do some unique things, because there's a lot of people around Lincoln that know the Steak ‘n Shake brand,” Annis said.