St. Rita’s Amazing Traveling Bookstore traveled to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, outside by the Cather Green Space on Monday for students to find new books to read for their curious minds.
St. Rita’s Amazing Traveling Bookstore and Textual Apothecary is a traveling bookstore in a large van, holding all sorts of books that have healing properties, which is where “apothecary” comes into the name. Rita is currently on a 12-stop tour across the United States, and Lincoln was the third stop, which was set up by UNL’s Programming Council.
“I thought that the bookstore was a really fun idea, as college students are not the richest, and it is always great to get more people into reading for fun instead of always reading for school,” said Payton Grove, a junior studying communications sciences and disorders.
Students got one free book with their activity pass and could buy more books for one dollar each. Grove got the book “Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver.
“It was a great experience, because who doesn't love free stuff?” Grove said. “I would totally go again if they held another one.”
Rita herself said she considers her pop-up tour a success.
“I mean, I really like it. Obviously, people like it because they like to get books,” Rita said. “For me, it's wonderful because I get to travel and meet people all over the US, and often, there are good conversations. Today, I talked with a student who got a book about Japan because he wants to learn about other cultures.”
Before the first stop on Rita’s tour, her van ran into some problems, causing her to be unable to take it on the tour. She then had to brainstorm another plan to continue her tour, she said.
Rita said she decided to still continue the tour but with her personal car. She filled her car with books and hit the road.
“We had to decide that we can’t take the van, but we have to go,” Rita said. “We put the books into the car, and I have a very small car. So that was a challenge, and then, the first place we stopped was in Bozeman, Montana; there was a snowstorm. And, we only had paper cardboard boxes, so that was a problem. So today feels perfect.”
Since Rita didn’t have her van, she set up outside by the Cather Green Space with a couple of tables and boxes of books, according to her.
Rita said she started her business 10 years ago. She was retiring from being a teacher and wanted to start her own bookstore. She lives in a small town in Montana, so she came up with the idea of a traveling bookstore to allow her to have more customers.
“It's nice to think where people should have traveling bookstores because, surprisingly, I think I'm the only one in the US now,” Rita said. “There used to be more before COVID, and then they either shut down or they became brick-and-mortar bookstores. So at this point, I think I'm the only one that actually travels all over the US. I don't understand why more people don't do it, because it is so interesting.”
Students stopped at the bookstore throughout the day until three, when all of the free books to students were gone, which shows that the students enjoyed the pop-up bookstore.