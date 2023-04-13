Editor’s Note: Alexa Schaben previously worked for the Daily Nebraskan’s Opinion section and did not have any role in writing this story.
As spring presents itself on campus, so do the squirrels. These creatures have been objects of fascination for college students for many years, and this year isn’t an exception.
Kaitlyn Richards, a junior environmental studies and fisheries and wildlife major, said she looks forward to spotting these furry friends around campus.
“I love the campus squirrels. I have never had a bad experience with them. They bring so much joy to my day when I see them,” Richards said.
She believes that because there are so many on both the city and east campuses, it's common for students to have unique interactions with them. She said her most interesting experience with one came from Fall 2022 when she saved a squirrel’s life.
“I saw one eating a brownie in plastic wrap,” Richards said. “I felt bad because I took the brownie away from the squirrel. I was concerned about it eating the plastic or getting sick from the brownie. The squirrel looked heartbroken, but at least it lived to see another day.”
Because the squirrels on campus are more domesticated than non-campus squirrels in Lincoln, students sometimes approach and feed them if the squirrels don’t approach students first.
“When I feed them, they will take food out of my hands, and sometimes, I can even pet them. In the Lincoln community, squirrels are much more timid and would probably attack me if I tried to feed them by hand,” Richards said.
These same experiences can be said for some alumni as well, such as Alexa Schaben who graduated in 2018 with a major in Advertising and Public Relations.
Schaben said she remembers the squirrels on campus always being a source of humor for students. She once saw one carrying around an entire donut, and she tripped another time because she was watching one eat a Subway sandwich.
Students on Instagram recently shared their experiences with the local campus squirrels anonymously.
“I fed them Steak and Shake fries and named one Rodger,” one student said. “One always chucks nuts at me from the same exact tree,” another student said. “A couple years ago when I was studying for a final, I started a years-long bond with one,” one person replied.
Squirrels on campus are also featured on their own Instagram accounts. Accounts such as Squirrels of UNL and NUTS Club are dedicated to squirrels on campus. These accounts regularly post student-submitted images of squirrels around campus where they receive praise and attention from students.
However, some campus squirrels have gone the academic route instead of going for fame. Squirrels across the country are finding positions in undergraduate laboratories due to their availability and interest.
Mammalogy educators have been developing “squirrel-focused research modules” that provide course-based undergraduate research experiences to discuss squirrel biogeography. Some universities coordinate with other institutions to hold cross-campus investigations; however, UNL currently doesn’t offer any undergraduate research opportunities involving squirrels.
“College campuses in Canada and the continental United States are nearly universally inhabited by squirrels, but only a select few species are common across these habitats, namely the eastern gray squirrel, eastern fox squirrel, eastern chipmunk, red squirrel and woodchuck,” the Journal of Mammalogy states.
UNL’s campus is primarily occupied by these species. But in October 2022, Emma Krab, senior English and journalism major, discussed a rare sighting of the southern flying squirrel on UNL’s East Campus in December 2021.
“[The] amazing flying squirrel has us thinking about what it really means to be threatened and the role we all have to recognize the natural beauty in our urban communities,” Krab said in the podcast’s description.