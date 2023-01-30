A fan of jazz music, exploration of new recipes and spending time with her family, Sherri Jones spends most of her time working as the dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, or CEHS.
Going into her fourth year as dean, Jones wants her work to positively affect the world around her while using her leadership as support for colleagues.
Jones received all of her higher education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied audiology, which is the study of the human ear.
By the time Jones was an undergraduate sophomore at UNL, she was married and had kids. She described the struggle of juggling a family, working at a now-defunct music store and a Hallmark outlet and being in school as leaving little time for much else. All of her focus as a student was on one of those three things.
“I'm not sure that I did have much free time as I think back on it,” Jones said. “But every moment had a purpose, something you needed to get done.”
Jones began her time at UNL majoring in engineering and was one of the only women in the majority of her classes. She said she struggled with the impersonal nature of the discipline, as she couldn’t connect her work to actual humans.
While taking Intro to Communication Disorders, a professor talked about hearing loss, something multiple family members of Jones struggled with. She took this as inspiration to transfer her knowledge from her engineering background to directly help people and switched her major to audiology.
Jones’s interest in hearing and balance led her to study audiology for her Ph.D. She became a research professor at the University of Missouri, where she studied developmental audio factors.
Jones developed an assessment technique for measuring inner ear balance function, which relates to the canals in one’s ear that help keep balance. Today, she said that the technique has been adopted in laboratories throughout the world because it’s the only way to measure this function.
Her desire to engage in the classroom brought her to East Carolina University, where she began teaching in addition to her research. Although her career to that point focused on hearing and balance, her desire to impact individuals with disabilities led her back to UNL to lead the Department of Special Education and Communication Disorders.
As a department chair, her proudest accomplishment was establishing more collaboration between special education, speech-language pathology and audiology, which led the department to more training grants and other sources of funding.
Once she shifted into her role as dean, her focus changed to positively affecting the world around her, expanding past her college to the state-wide education system.
“That’s what this college does is address impacting people, the lives of individuals, families, schools and communities,” Jones said. “So if I was going to be dean, I’d have to be dean of this college so I could help a place be successful in impacting people's lives.”
Working an average of 50 to 60 hours a week, Jones’ day-to-day is full of meetings discussing ideas about the school’s plans and current issues, including meetings involving budgets, program accreditation, interviews for potential new faculty and leadership responsibilities.
“I’m meeting all kinds of people [and] discussing all kinds of ideas,” Jones said. “Thinking about the future, dealing with the present [and] even getting to learn about the past.”
Through her job, Jones meets with constituents, donors and alumni, along with faculty and students, to hear all perspectives on the school. She likened this aspect to her past job as a professor, where she led a group toward a collective understanding, addressing concerns along the way.
While Jones described the difficulty of a dean making tough decisions regarding finances and jobs, saying that delivering bad news is never something comfortable, she highlighted that 95% of her days are generally happy. She emphasized that the school’s mission and success keep the positive momentum going.
“We have a great opportunity to move the needle in these areas,” Jones said. “There are many ways to impact people's lives, and it makes you feel good, but it also is a benefit to the community and society. I want to see every person achieve their maximum potential.”
Jones said she struggles with a solid work-life balance but takes time on weekends to be with her family. She has two daughters who live in Nebraska and a son in North Carolina.
Outside of work, one of Jones’s hobbies is cooking from international cookbooks. She said she will read cookbooks front to back to learn about different cultures through food, focusing on geography and agriculture along with the recipes.
In terms of leadership style, CEHS Professor and Department Chair Nick Pace described Jones as incredibly authentic. He described her approachability as a great strength, saying that she sees joy and humor in potential times of struggle.
“One of the most dangerous things for leaders is to not be themselves,” Pace said. “Sherri is just Sherri Jones, and that is a caring, authentic and hardworking person. She doesn't want to play dress up. She wants to lead and get work done.”
He emphasized that Jones is someone who provides great perspectives in every potential challenge and will remind someone if they’re in the wrong.
Pace’s biggest point, though, is that she refuses to be outworked.
Looking to the future as dean, her plan involves three focuses: thriving young children, comprehensive health and strong communities. Her goal is to make sure that every young child is ready for kindergarten, every Nebraska resident has access to comprehensive health and that communities have strong schools.
Jones wants to use her leadership to uplift everyone around her, she said.
“I want to be a dean that is visible,” Jones said, “that is a collaborator, [that is] seen as a colleague. And I want people to call me Sherri. That's the kind of culture I want to build.”