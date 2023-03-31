After working in the news and multimedia sections at The Daily Nebraskan, sophomore journalism major Sophia Walsh will be stepping up to the position of editor-in-chief starting in July.
Walsh has seen and worked with many members of The Daily Nebraskan since her freshman year and hopes to continue building on the foundation of past EICs while helping current and future employees develop their passion for journalism.
“I'm most excited to work with our future staff to continue creating engaging and important content as well as push ourselves outside our comfort zones to really develop our skills as journalists,” Walsh said over text. “I hope to create a stronger online/social media presence, have stronger, dynamic and in-depth multimedia content such as documentary style videos, on-the-scene reporting, and more podcast content.”
As a freshman, Walsh worked as a news reporter and photographer, before being promoted to assistant multimedia editor and stepping down from the news section. Current Editor-in-Chief and senior journalism major Becca Hummel said she is excited to see Walsh working in this position.
“I've actually worked with Sophia ever since she started about last year, my first semester, and it's been really exciting seeing her grow,” Hummel said. “I'm really proud of her and how much she's really stepped up this year.”
Walsh has minors in LGBTQ/Sexuality Studies and Racial Justice, Equity and Inclusion and works with University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Racial Justice Alliance which are helping her to improve and build upon the diversity initiatives at the DN.
“The biggest project we have been working on is creating a D&I style guide that we can pair with our current DN and AP style guide that we will have finished and ready for next year's reporters and copy editors to use as a resource in their reporting and writing,” Walsh said over text. “We also have been working on strategies for recruitment and how we can be more engaged with diverse RSOs on campus as whole to ensure we are covering the stories that impact the entire campus community.”
Hummel is looking forward to helping Walsh meet her goals as editor-in-chief during the six-week training period.
“I know that we have a lot of external trust that we need to build up as a newspaper. So I think that she has been doing a lot of good work on the D&I board,” Hummel said. “So I'm excited to kind of get her started on everything that she wants to do and hand off some of the responsibilities I've been part of.”
Walsh is excited to take her experience as a member of the news and multimedia sections and across campus to the position of editor-in-chief and get her ideas to improve the DN off the ground.
“The most rewarding part about being a part of the DN team is getting to work with such talented and driven people,” Walsh said over text. “It's always inspiring to hear about the stories and projects we are all working on for the DN as well as in our other professional development endeavors. I'm just really excited to see what amazing work we are all going to achieve in the year to come!”